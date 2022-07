CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who was reportedly shooting at cars in Kalamazoo County Monday night has been arrested. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said at about 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area of East MN Avenue and South 39th Street in Charleston Township after getting word that a gunman was firing at passing vehicles. The area is southeast of Galesburg.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO