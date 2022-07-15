ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Autopsy shows Jayland Walker shot by police 46 times; family issues response

By Cris Belle, Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: Some of the following details may be disturbing.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jayland Walker was shot by police 46 times when police officers in Akron, Ohio, killed him after a chase on June 27.

The findings were released Friday by Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County Medical Examiner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3MWk_0ghD7ulZ00
A person leaves the funeral of Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

Police tried to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation the night he was killed. Walker led police on a chase, where officers said he fired a shot. Eventually, Walker got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. He was unarmed and wearing a ski mask. Eight officers who were on the scene said they perceived a threat and opened fire.

Walker was shot in the head, torso, pelvis, legs, arms and knees, the autopsy showed.

Initially, the medical examiner said the 25-year-old had more than 60 wounds to his body. In the press conference Friday, the medical examiner said 46 of those were gunshot entrances or graze injuries — bullets that hit Walker but didn’t pierce the skin. The autopsy showed Walker had 15 gunshot wounds in the torso, 17 in his pelvis and upper legs, eight in his arms and hand, five in his knees, and one in his face.

Walker’s toxicology report showed no sign of drugs or alcohol.

Autopsy shows Jayland Walker shot by police 46 times; family issues response

Jayland Walker’s family released a statement through their attorneys following the autopsy findings.

“Today’s Summit County Medical Examiner’s report on Jayland Walker’s death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department on an unarmed young man who, as the family expected, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That Jayland suffered 46 gunshot wounds to his body is horrific. The fact that after being hit nearly four dozen times, officers still handcuffed him while he lay motionless and bleeding on the ground is absolutely inhumane. The family is devastated by the findings of the report and still await a public apology from the police department.”

The medical examiner did not determine whether Walker had fired a shot. They said gunshot residue testing is unreliable, and therefore did not conduct such a test to see if he fired the gun that was in his vehicle.

The autopsy was completed on June 27 and June 28, the medical examiner said.

Findings also indicated that officers at the scene attempted medical intervention. Walker’s body had tourniquets, gauze dressing and defibrillator pads on his chest, the examiner noted.

Walker was also handcuffed when he arrived at the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner indicated that this is not an unusual practice, and said the office keeps a handcuff key for that very purpose.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The eight officers who shot Walker are on routine administrative leave.

The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police killing of Walker. The medical examiner said the autopsy will be turned over to OSBI. A media release from the medical examiner offers further details of the autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Man dies in Ohio shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN)- The homicide of a 55-year-old man on Sunday is being investigated by the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Copley Road for a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Officers said that they found...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times in Ohio

AKRON (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a pizza delivery driver. It happened Friday, just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Grace Ave. Officers found the victim on the ground when they arrived on the scene.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Accused Pennsylvania Child Rapist Arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Pennsylvania man living in Canton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last week. He is charged with rape for sexually assaulting three children in PA between the ages of 18 months and 8 years from 2013 to 2016. 34-year-old...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Scene

Akron Police Chief Defended Officers Removing Name Tags Because That's How They Roll in Cleveland

During a Monday morning press conference, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett explained once again why he'd permitted his officers to remove their name tags during days of heated protest activity. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the Rubber City, 40 miles south of Cleveland, ever since officials released body cam footage of the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting in Summit County parking lot; no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said 55-year-old Derrick Patterson was shot and possibly hit by a car Sunday after a dispute in a parking lot. Patterson died shortly after the incident at a local hospital, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Akron police said investigators are...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Akron Beacon Journal#Ap Rrb Police
WKBN

Man arrested after stabbing on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County jail after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon on the North Side. Devin Nash, 28, of Meadowbrook Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Illinois Avenue after police were called there for a fight.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Newton Falls man sentenced in assault at bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man was sentenced following allegations that he assaulted a woman outside of a local bar. Matthew Scott, 26, pleaded guilty in May to felonious assault and abduction. He was sentenced last week to 4 to 6 years in prison. Police say Scott...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WKYC

Woman dies in overnight Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire overnight in Cleveland. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Cannon Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, firefighters found flames showing on the front and side of the first floor of the home, according to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Man falls from cherry picker in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The coroner was called to the scene in Youngstown where a man apparently fell from a cherry picker. Fire crews were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue, where they found the man in the backyard. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Man is shot to death while picking up his children in Cleveland’s South Broadway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot to death while picking up his children at a residence in the city’s South Broadway neighborhood, police say. Terry Ferguson, 40, of Cleveland was shot to death about 2:35 a.m. Saturday at his children’s mother home on East 73rd Street, near Alice Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Ferguson suffered from several gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man dies in single-car crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County man died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol has identified the victim as 65-year-old Ernest Spencer, of Deerfield. Investigators said the crash took place around 1:14 a.m. on State Route 14...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Couple cited after large pig removed from home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Campbell was cited after a large pig was removed from their home. On April 29, Campbell police were made aware that Cortney Kline had a large pig living in her basement on Chambers Street. Police were able to confirm that Kline did have a...
CAMPBELL, OH
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Troopers report heavy rain during fatal Ohio Turnpike crash

State troopers are waiting to notify family members before releasing the name of a driver killed in a traffic accident along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. The patrol tells 21 News that a 31-year-old man was thrown from the GMC Envoy he was driving when the SUV flipped over along the westbound lanes of the turnpike just before the I-680 interchange Sunday night.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy