ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Democrat

St. Michaels Police ask for help identifying suspects wanted for credit card theft

By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE caufderheide@chespub.com
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490E5E_0ghD66C300

ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels Police are seeking the public’s help for information identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards at several local businesses.

On July 11, the St. Michaels Police responded to several businesses along Talbot Street for the investigation of stolen credit cards. The stolen credit cards were later used to purchase gift cards at various businesses in Easton.

Police are seeking the two men depicted in these photos for questioning in connection with the crime.

Anyone having information is asked to call the St. Michaels Police Department at 410-745-9500.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seek help finding missing teenager

The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl, according to authorities. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado was last seen in the Rosedale area on July 15, police said. Quintanilla-Machado may be in or around Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood, according to authorities. Anyone with information on...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Michaels#Theft#Gift Cards
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In ICC Police Car Crash

A Silver Spring motorcyclist who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle last week on the Inter County Connector has been identified. Carlos Ivan Diaz-Franco, 31, was thrown from his motorcycle after the collision on the ICC between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road around 7:30, Thursday, July 14, say Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for distributing meth in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Del. – Ocean View Police have arrested a couple for distributing methamphetamine in the Ocean View area. We’re told the joint investigation by the OVPD and DEA Taskforce was launched following an increase in meth usage in Ocean View and surrounding areas. The investigation concluded on July 13th with a raid on a home on Baltimore Avenue. Police say during the raid, they recovered more than one pound of methamphetamine, 13 baggies of heroin, small amounts of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized $6,000 in cash and an SUV.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police sergeant handed one year sentence in kidnapping, extortion case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore homicide detective was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after threatening a contractor with arrest in 2020 because he was dissatisfied with a patio the contractor built at his Baltimore County home. James Lloyd, a sergeant with the Baltimore City Police Department, was arrested in July 2020 and charged with kidnapping and extortion. He was sentenced to three years, with all but one year suspended. Lloyd was suspended without pay when he was arrested, but by state law, he can't be terminated until he is sentenced. Baltimore Police did not immediately reply to request for comment. According to charging...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in White Marsh and three people were assaulted in Middle River on Sunday. At just after 2:30 a.m. on July 17, an individual assaulted three people in the 9800-block of Charbank Lane (21220). All three suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect being sought. At 3 p.m. on July 17, several individuals got … Continue reading "Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River" The post Shots fired in White Marsh, three people assaulted in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Jury Finds Annapolis Man Guilty of All Charges in Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting AACo Police Officers

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis, guilty of 13 charges, including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and James Yee, as well as a litany of felony drug charges for possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seek information on missing girl

The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in the Essex area, according to authorities. Sema'ja Norris, 14, was last seen on Friday morning, police said. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Norris should contact the Baltimore County...
Shore News Network

Police Investigating Shooting at Glen Burnie Restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie after finding an adult male who was the victim of a gunshot wound on Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded for a reported shooting that just occurred at the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch at 503 Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim was located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
firststateupdate.com

Body Found In Rehoboth Beach, Death Investigation Underway

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Sunday morning. Officials said on earlier this morning at approximately 11:32 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a wooded area near East Atlantic Apartments in reference to a death investigation. When troopers arrived, they observed the body of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
678
Followers
874
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy