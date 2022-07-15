St. Michaels Police ask for help identifying suspects wanted for credit card theft

ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels Police are seeking the public’s help for information identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards at several local businesses.

On July 11, the St. Michaels Police responded to several businesses along Talbot Street for the investigation of stolen credit cards. The stolen credit cards were later used to purchase gift cards at various businesses in Easton.

Police are seeking the two men depicted in these photos for questioning in connection with the crime.

Anyone having information is asked to call the St. Michaels Police Department at 410-745-9500.