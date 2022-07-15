ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Fiery exchange with former La. lawmaker caught on camera

By Kevin Foster
kalb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana state senator was caught on camera saying he’d “go to the sheriff” to report an Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy who criticized his so-called speeding habit. One-time politician Troy Brown now faces public intimidation and speeding charges for...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Associated Press

State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion, this time under an order released Tuesday by a state judge in the capital. The order blocks enforcement temporarily while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation. The suit originated in New Orleans, where a judge issued a temporary order blocking enforcement on June 27, just three days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling establishing nationwide abortion rights. But a second New Orleans judge sent the case to Baton Rouge earlier this month (July 8), saying state law required that it be heard in the capital. Judge Ethel Julien then said that because the case was no longer going to be heard in her court, she did not have the authority to extend the temporary restraining order blocking the law’s enforcement.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geismar, LA
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Assumption Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Law & Crime

Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
102.5 The Bone

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Body Cam#Domestic Violence#Wafb Tv
Miami Herald

Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say

It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
HIALEAH, FL
WashingtonExaminer

Family robs Waffle House after dining there, police say

A family was arrested Wednesday following the robbery of a North Carolina Waffle House restaurant two days earlier. The Hillsborough Police Department arrested Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas, and charged all three with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an innkeeper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Complex

FBI Seized $6.1 Million From Reseller Zadeh Kicks

New details behind the dissolution of the sneaker resale company Zadeh Kicks LLC have emerged. On Thursday, the appointed receiver of the case, David P. Stapleton, submitted the Initial Inventory and Report on the company’s dissolution to the circuit court of Lane county in Oregon, which shed some light on new details regarding the operation of the company itself.
ECONOMY
WWL-AMFM

Cops shoot at reckless driving suspect in New Orleans

Louisiana State Police say a trooper fired his gun at a suspect in New Orleans East Saturday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m., Troopers conducting proactive patrols in the New Orleans East area received a complaint of reckless driving," Trooper Ross Brennan said. "Upon responding to the area, Troopers observed a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 (Chef Menteur Highway) and Downman Road."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy