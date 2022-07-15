Best Monitor Settings For Your Eyes

Draw inspiration from imagery with the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition action camera. It features two 1-inch CMOS sensors, making it capable of shooting stunning 6K 360-degree footage and 21 MP photos. In fact, the sensors deliver an impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn, showing all shadows and highlights. This camera also presents the world in true-to-life color and incredible details. Moreover, the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition allows you to capture footage anywhere and everywhere thanks to its portable design. Best of all, panoramic 360 capture technology helps to make third-person views possible, eliminating the need for selfie sticks. Meanwhile, FlowState Stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms produce smooth and level footage every time. Finally, AI technology and auto exposure allow you to increase the dynamic range of your shots.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO