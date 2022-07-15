[Fix] My Laptop is Plugged in But Not Charging

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 2. With one foot in the business world and one in the entertainment sphere, the Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor (S3423DWC) provides plenty of screen space for arranging app windows, displaying wide spreadsheets, or running flight simulations or racing games. This ultrawide 34-inch display ($769.99 MSRP, and on sale for $574.99 at press time) fits equally well in a home office, a den, or a family room, and it does double duty as a work and gaming monitor. You can find better bets if you're looking for a monitor strictly for productivity or games, but the S3423DWC's bright, colorful image and superior contrast provide a satisfactory experience in both venues.
Comments / 0