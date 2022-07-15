ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

[Fix] My Laptop is Plugged in But Not Charging

By Bibek
technewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are various reasons why your laptop battery might not be charging even though it’s plugged in. A faulty power outlet, charger, or dying battery comes to mind first and foremost. However, there are other causes as well that might not be too obvious at a first glance....

www.technewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

HP drops 2 new 14-inch laptops for Gen Z

The slimmest version of HP's Pavilion laptop range has been introduced in India today. These 14-inch laptops, namely HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion x360, are priced from Rs 78,999 and Rs 76,999 respectively. According to the brand, these laptops have been created keeping the millennial and Gen Z audiences in...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop
technewstoday.com

Keyboard Is Not Working On PS5 – How to Fix It?

The DualSense 5 controller is an advanced piece of hardware, but you may have your preferences. There’s nothing like clicks for some, so what happens when the keyboard is not working on PS5?. If you want to feel just like on your PC, you’d need to understand how keyboard...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

20 Best Games on Steam to Play on Your Macbook

Macs aren’t really well-known devices when it comes to gaming. They aren’t designed to handle much GPU power, and a lot of modern games don’t even support Mac. So, if you’re a Mac owner who also loves gaming, it can be very frustrating to spend your precious time searching for a game that runs on your device.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Windows Boot Manager Not Working? Try These Fixes

Windows Boot Manager is the built-in Microsoft application that provides the boot environment for your system. On a multi-OS system, it helps the user decide which OS to boot into. Users may encounter issues such as their computer booting into an OS without loading the Boot Manager or not displaying...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
TechRadar

The Maingear Pro workstation is guaranteed to turn heads and empty wallets

Maingear, known for its high-quality gaming PC builds like the Maingear Turbo announced a move into high-end content creation workstations: the Maingear Pro series. According to Maingear, there will be three different versions of its new workstation PC: Pro WS (mid-tower), Pro WS Max (full-tower), and Pro RS (vertical or horizontal rack unit). Each one is packing up to an AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU, which is made for heavy-duty industry work. As with previous workstations, the Pro is custom-built and as stated by the company is meant for 4K/8K video production, 2D and 3D mechanical CAD software, 3D animation and effects, rendering, and data science.
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Why You Should Never Let Your Android Battery Hit Zero

For Android users, charging your phone throughout the day may feel inconvenient, but it could be a habit that gives your battery a better life. To let your battery completely die before recharging can ruin your phone's battery over time, according to experts. There are other tactics you can try...
CELL PHONES
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How To Setup a Dell Monitor (Step-By-Step Guide)

Creating a multi-monitor setup, or even just setting up one monitor can be intimidating if you’ve never done it before. Thankfully, Dell monitors come packaged with all the necessary components, and they’ve made the setup process very straightforward as well. Here’s how the process typically goes: You assemble...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Steam Deck dock 4K gameplay reviewed

If you are interested in learning more about how the Valve’s handheld games console functions when docked. You may be interested in a new gameplay and 4K review created by the team over at Digital Foundry. Using a connection similar to that going to be provided by the official Steam Deck dock the team has put the handheld games console through its paces using a suitable 4K 60Hz USB-C adapter available from online retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Chip Maker Intel Has News That Customers and Companies Won't Like

Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report) is the bearer of additional bad news. The chip giant will give an extra blow to consumers and businesses concerned about the health of the economy. For several weeks in fact, consumers have seen their bills for groceries and other products increase. The price of gasoline at the pump has jumped when they go to fill up their car.
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

Tablet Won’t Turn On? Here Are 7 Ways to Fix It

Tablet is one of the popular electronic devices that is very convenient because of its big screen size. However, sometimes, when you try to turn it on, it simply refuses to power on. Your Tablet may not turn on due to hardware damage or a low battery. Luckily, there are...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Computer Volume Too Low? 14 Proven Ways to Fix It

Were you trying to listen to music but felt that your computer volume has become super low? Don’t worry. You are not alone. Many people face this issue, and it is what we are discussing in this article. There could be various scenarios when you experience a low volume....
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor (S3423DWC) Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 2. With one foot in the business world and one in the entertainment sphere, the Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor (S3423DWC) provides plenty of screen space for arranging app windows, displaying wide spreadsheets, or running flight simulations or racing games. This ultrawide 34-inch display ($769.99 MSRP, and on sale for $574.99 at press time) fits equally well in a home office, a den, or a family room, and it does double duty as a work and gaming monitor. You can find better bets if you're looking for a monitor strictly for productivity or games, but the S3423DWC's bright, colorful image and superior contrast provide a satisfactory experience in both venues.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Touchpad Not Working on Laptop? Here’s How to Fix It

Most laptop users are proficient touchpad users that let them navigate the UI without a mouse. However, is your touchpad behaving jittery or not working at all?. One of the reasons for touchpad not working on laptop is hardware issues. It’s also possible that you have disabled your touchpad accidentally. Damaged or corrupted drivers are other probable causes. Furthermore, touchpad can be disabled in the BIOS.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy