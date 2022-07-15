[Fix] My Laptop is Plugged in But Not Charging

Maingear, known for its high-quality gaming PC builds like the Maingear Turbo announced a move into high-end content creation workstations: the Maingear Pro series. According to Maingear, there will be three different versions of its new workstation PC: Pro WS (mid-tower), Pro WS Max (full-tower), and Pro RS (vertical or horizontal rack unit). Each one is packing up to an AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU, which is made for heavy-duty industry work. As with previous workstations, the Pro is custom-built and as stated by the company is meant for 4K/8K video production, 2D and 3D mechanical CAD software, 3D animation and effects, rendering, and data science.

SOFTWARE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO