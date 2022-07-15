ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Kansas Avenue bridge in Wyandotte County closed after weeklong bridge inspection

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlPUb_0ghCMvIJ00
After inspections found deficiencies in the Kansas Avenue bridge, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Public Works Department announced Friday, July 15, 2022, the closure of the bridge from American Royal Drive to River Park Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Public Works Department for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced the immediate closure of the Kansas Avenue Bridge over the Kansas River, according to a news release.

The decision to close the bridge at 3 p.m. Friday was made after a weeklong inspection that determined the bridge should be shut down immediately, according to the Unified Government.

It will be closed indefinitely.

The bridge over the Kansas River connects Kansas Avenue with Avenida Cesar E. Chavez. The closure will stretch from River Park Drive on the Kansas side to American Royal Drive on the Missouri side.

Bridge inspectors with HNTB Corp. are expected to complete their report in the coming weeks. The Unified Government will mark the detour routes around the closure.

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

