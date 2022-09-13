Hulu + Live TV Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for Hulu + Live TV in 2022

Hulu is a top subscription streaming service that provides on-demand TV shows, movies, and live channels for millions of customers. With over 75+ live tv channels and popular original series, the platform was an easy pick to be ranked our best live TV streaming service of 2022 . Hulu has a few different plans , most notably the Hulu + Live TV package that includes all of Hulu’s on-demand library, live TV channels, and access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $69.99 per month.

The Hulu channels list is extensive with over 75 channels, including major networks from NBC, ESPN, National Geographic, and even Nickelodeon. Customers who want to go beyond the standard channels list can easily buy add-on packages, which offer increased access to premium channels featuring live sports , entertainment , and more.

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to these channels without having to sign up for cable television. Besides being cheaper than cable, you can also benefit from features like Hulu’s recommendation algorithm, user-friendly interface, and exclusive on-demand content. You’ll also be able to record live TV and store up to 50 hours each month. Compared to other live TV streaming service s , Hulu + Live TV is a solid option in terms of price and quality.

How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

The basic Hulu + Live TV package costs $69.99 a month, including content from Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. With this, you get more than 75 live channels and access to on-demand content. For $75.99 a month, you can upgrade this package to Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, meaning you can watch streaming content uninterrupted by ad breaks. You can also buy add-on channels, which will increase your monthly costs. Keep in mind, there is no free trial for the live TV options.

This price point places Hulu + Live TV towards the higher end of the spectrum for online streaming services, but similar to other top competitors, such as YouTube TV, which comes in at $64.99 a month. Other options like Sling TV ($35 a month) are more affordable, but offer fewer channels and no on-demand content.

Hulu + Live TV complete channels list

Hulu + Live TV comes with a wide variety of channels to suit all tastes. There are more than 75 channels, including local networks. These include:

A&E

ABC (local affiliate)

ABC News Live

ACCN ESPN

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BET

Big Ten Network (BTN)

Bloomberg Television

Boomerang

Bravo

C

Cartoon Network

CBS (local affiliate)

CBSN

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar News

CMT

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

Cozi TV

Dabl

Discovery Channel

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN College Extra

ESPNews

ESPNU

Food Network

FOX (local affiliate)

FOX Business

FOX News

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI

Golf Channel

HGTV

History Channel

HLN

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Lifetime Movies

Localish

MotorTrend

MSNBC

MTV

NASA TV

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

NBC (local affiliate)

NBC Sports Network

NewsNation

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

Paramount Network

Pop

QVC

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

StartTV

SYFY

TBS

Telemundo

The CW

TLC

TNT

TruTV

Travel Channel

Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

TV Land

Universal Kids

USA Network

VH1

Vice

What add-on channels are available on Hulu + Live TV?

There are four different add-on channels available with Hulu + Live TV. Each one gives you access to content, including binge-worthy series, movies, comedy specials, live sports, documentaries, and more.

HBO Max ($14.99 per month)

Cinemax ($9.99 per month)

Showtime ($10.99 per month)

Starz ($8.99 per month)

Sports channels on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV has a competitive offering of sports channels , including many of the most popular networks and specialist offerings dedicated to just one sport. Whether you want year-round baseball coverage, the latest on your local football team, or access to lesser-known sports like lacrosse or curling, Hulu + Live TV has you covered.

The Hulu + Live TV interface also offers special features for sports fans. These include record and watch (with up to 50 hours of storage), the ability to watch live sports on two screens simultaneously, push notifications when games are about to begin, and game recommendations based on your personal preferences.

The following sports channels (in the chart below) are included in the regular Hulu + Live TV package. There’s also the option of purchasing the Sports add-on to get extra channels for $9.99 a month.

Top sports channels on Hulu + Live TV

ESPN Enjoy minute-by-minute sports coverage for football, basketball, baseball, golf, tennis, and more. ESPN is known for high-quality sports news coverage, including scores, highlights, and commentary. NFL Network The NFL Network offers dedicated coverage of all NFL live games, including the preseason, regular season, playoffs, and Super Bowl LVI. Enjoy year-round access to NFL programming, plus a huge library of on-demand films. Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports covers baseball, basketball, combat sports, football, golf, motor racing, soccer, and more. Major live events on the channel include Major League Baseball games, NASCAR races, and the United States Golf Association championships. ESPN 2 Geared towards a younger audience, ESPN 2 focuses on unconventional sports. It also shows mainstream events, including Major League Baseball games, Major League Soccer, NCAA basketball games, and some NASCAR Nationwide Series. Golf Channel Enjoy dedicated golf coverage, including live tournaments such as the PGA Tour , LPGA Tour , U.S. Open , The Open Championship , and golf at the Summer Olympics . Big Ten Network The Big Ten Network is dedicated to coverage of a range of collegiate sports sanctioned by the Big Ten Conference. Programming includes live and recorded event telecasts, news, and analysis. MLB Network Enjoy dedicated baseball coverage year-round on the MLB Network. Live game coverage includes the regular season, post season, international games, spring training, college games, along with analysis and documentaries. NBA TV The National Basketball Association’s network gives exclusive access to live games, highlights, news, and analysis. CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network is known for extensive sports coverage along with original programming, features, talk shows, and documentaries. Regular season and championship event coverage features a wide range of sports. NHL Network The National Hockey League Network broadcasts real-time highlights, analysis, and live games from the NHL and other hockey leagues. In addition, enjoy live out-of-market games, full archives on-demand, specials, and documentaries.

Local channels on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV broadcasts one of the widest range of local networks available on streaming services, including CBS, NBC, Fox News, ABC, and Telemundo. There’s also some regional sports coverage, such as local NBC sports channels.

You can access local channels through the service TV guide. If you’re traveling, Hulu + Live TV updates in order to show local content wherever you are. Access to live channels may depend on your location, but coverage extends to most top 200 cities.

How does the Hulu + Live TV channels list compare to other streaming services?

Hulu + Live TV has one of the largest channel lists of any major live TV streaming service, covering a wide range of subject areas. It also provides popular channels, including all the major networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, etc.) along with others like the Discovery Channel and MTV.

The amount of major channels on Hulu + Live TV sets it apart from the competition, especially with the new addition of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Other services may be better for customers looking for a cheaper service or a more specialized channels list. But for those looking for a high-quality live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV delivers great content, especially considering that Hulu’s streaming library with exclusive TV shows and movies is included in the price.

Is the Hulu + Live TV channels list worth it?

Hulu

Although Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer the largest channel list, it includes a wide range of well-known and respected channels that cover general and more specific interests for a range of age groups. For a high-quality live TV subscription that will cater to multiple users (such as an entire family), Hulu + Live TV is hard to beat, especially for anyone wanting to ditch traditional cable services.

An added bonus is that Hulu’s high-quality, on-demand content is included in the price for Hulu + Live TV. This is a benefit that other services can’t match. In the library, the Hulu algorithm will also tailor content suggestions to your preferences. Additional features, such as the user-friendly interface, recordings, and rental services help make the Hulu user-experience simple and effective. For sports fans, features like push notifications before games begin are a bonus, too.

Overall, Hulu + Live TV’s strong channels list and user-friendly features make it a high-quality replacement for customers looking to watch live TV channels without subscribing to cable.

FAQs

What’s the difference between Hulu and Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu is a streaming service that offers a range of on-demand content that users can watch whenever they want, including TV shows and movies. Access to Hulu’s on-demand content alone costs $6.99 a month (for the Basic package). Hulu + Live TV gives users access to this on-demand content and a range of well-known TV channels that they can watch live, as you might with cable TV. As such, Hulu + Live TV is more expensive than Hulu Basic, with costs starting at $69.99 a month.

How does Hulu + Live TV work?

Accessing Hulu + Live TV is simple. To do so, launch the Hulu app and select “Live TV” on the Home screen. From there, you can select the live channel you wish to watch. Local channels update automatically depending on where you are when you access the app.

What’s the downside to Hulu + Live TV?

The baseline Hulu + Live TV package only includes 50 hours of DVR storage and isn’t ad-free. To upgrade these features, you have to pay more. Similarly, if you want extra channels or to watch Hulu + Live TV on more than two screens at once, you’ll need to pay for upgrades. Depending on the extra services you want, the cost of add-ons can significantly increase the overall price of your Hulu package.

Is Hulu + Live TV offered at a reasonable price?

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 a month with the option of purchasing extra features. This means it’s one of the more costly live TV streaming services. However, it offers a wide range of live channels, exclusive on-demand content, and it’s considered a high-quality product, meaning many customers may find the price reasonable for what it gives.

