ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Hulu + Live TV Channel List: The Complete Channel Breakdown for Hulu + Live TV in 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbQGA_0ghCENRH00

Hulu is a top subscription streaming service that provides on-demand TV shows, movies, and live channels for millions of customers. With over 75+ live tv channels and popular original series, the platform was an easy pick to be ranked our best live TV streaming service of 2022 . Hulu has a few different plans , most notably the Hulu + Live TV package that includes all of Hulu’s on-demand library, live TV channels, and access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $69.99 per month.

The Hulu channels list is extensive with over 75 channels, including major networks from NBC, ESPN, National Geographic, and even Nickelodeon. Customers who want to go beyond the standard channels list can easily buy add-on packages, which offer increased access to premium channels featuring live sports , entertainment , and more.

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to these channels without having to sign up for cable television. Besides being cheaper than cable, you can also benefit from features like Hulu’s recommendation algorithm, user-friendly interface, and exclusive on-demand content. You’ll also be able to record live TV and store up to 50 hours each month. Compared to other live TV streaming service s , Hulu + Live TV is a solid option in terms of price and quality.

Table of Contents

Hulu + Live TV

Free ESPN+ and Disney+

  • $69.99 per month
  • 75+ Channels
  • Unlimited DVR
  • 2 Streams
Save $20 Per Month for 3 Months

Hulu (no ads) + Live TV

Free ESPN+ and Disney+

  • $75.99 per month
  • 75+ Channels
  • Unlimited DVR
  • 2 Streams
Save $20 Per Month for 3 Months

How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

The basic Hulu + Live TV package costs $69.99 a month, including content from Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. With this, you get more than 75 live channels and access to on-demand content. For $75.99 a month, you can upgrade this package to Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, meaning you can watch streaming content uninterrupted by ad breaks. You can also buy add-on channels, which will increase your monthly costs. Keep in mind, there is no free trial for the live TV options.

This price point places Hulu + Live TV towards the higher end of the spectrum for online streaming services, but similar to other top competitors, such as YouTube TV, which comes in at $64.99 a month. Other options like Sling TV ($35 a month) are more affordable, but offer fewer channels and no on-demand content.

Hulu + Live TV complete channels list

Hulu + Live TV comes with a wide variety of channels to suit all tastes. There are more than 75 channels, including local networks. These include:

  • A&E
  • ABC (local affiliate)
  • ABC News Live
  • ACCN ESPN
  • Adult Swim
  • Animal Planet
  • BET
  • Big Ten Network (BTN)
  • Bloomberg Television
  • Boomerang
  • Bravo
  • C
  • Cartoon Network
  • CBS (local affiliate)
  • CBSN
  • CBS Sports Network
  • Cheddar News
  • CMT
  • CNBC
  • CNN
  • CNN International
  • Cozi TV
  • Dabl
  • Discovery Channel
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Disney XD
  • E!
  • ESPN
  • ESPN 2
  • ESPN College Extra
  • ESPNews
  • ESPNU
  • Food Network
  • FOX (local affiliate)
  • FOX Business
  • FOX News
  • Freeform
  • FS1
  • FS2
  • FX
  • FXM
  • FXX
  • FYI
  • Golf Channel
  • HGTV
  • History Channel
  • HLN
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Lifetime
  • Lifetime Movies
  • Localish
  • MotorTrend
  • MSNBC
  • MTV
  • NASA TV
  • National Geographic
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • NBC (local affiliate)
  • NBC Sports Network
  • NewsNation
  • NFL Network
  • Nickelodeon
  • Nick Jr.
  • Olympic Channel
  • Oxygen
  • Paramount Network
  • Pop
  • QVC
  • SEC Network
  • Smithsonian Channel
  • StartTV
  • SYFY
  • TBS
  • Telemundo
  • The CW
  • TLC
  • TNT
  • TruTV
  • Travel Channel
  • Turner Classic Movies (TCM)
  • TV Land
  • Universal Kids
  • USA Network
  • VH1
  • Vice
Get Hulu + Live TV

What add-on channels are available on Hulu + Live TV?

There are four different add-on channels available with Hulu + Live TV. Each one gives you access to content, including binge-worthy series, movies, comedy specials, live sports, documentaries, and more.

  • HBO Max ($14.99 per month)
  • Cinemax ($9.99 per month)
  • Showtime ($10.99 per month)
  • Starz ($8.99 per month)

Sports channels on Hulu + Live TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAZpI_0ghCENRH00
Hulu

Hulu + Live TV has a competitive offering of sports channels , including many of the most popular networks and specialist offerings dedicated to just one sport. Whether you want year-round baseball coverage, the latest on your local football team, or access to lesser-known sports like lacrosse or curling, Hulu + Live TV has you covered.

The Hulu + Live TV interface also offers special features for sports fans. These include record and watch (with up to 50 hours of storage), the ability to watch live sports on two screens simultaneously, push notifications when games are about to begin, and game recommendations based on your personal preferences.

The following sports channels (in the chart below) are included in the regular Hulu + Live TV package. There’s also the option of purchasing the Sports add-on to get extra channels for $9.99 a month.

Get Hulu + Live TV

Top sports channels on Hulu + Live TV

ESPN Enjoy minute-by-minute sports coverage for football, basketball, baseball, golf, tennis, and more. ESPN is known for high-quality sports news coverage, including scores, highlights, and commentary.
NFL Network The NFL Network offers dedicated coverage of all NFL live games, including the preseason, regular season, playoffs, and Super Bowl LVI. Enjoy year-round access to NFL programming, plus a huge library of on-demand films.
Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports covers baseball, basketball, combat sports, football, golf, motor racing, soccer, and more. Major live events on the channel include Major League Baseball games, NASCAR races, and the United States Golf Association championships.
ESPN 2 Geared towards a younger audience, ESPN 2 focuses on unconventional sports. It also shows mainstream events, including Major League Baseball games, Major League Soccer, NCAA basketball games, and some NASCAR Nationwide Series.
Golf Channel Enjoy dedicated golf coverage, including live tournaments such as the PGA Tour , LPGA Tour , U.S. Open , The Open Championship , and golf at the Summer Olympics .
Big Ten Network The Big Ten Network is dedicated to coverage of a range of collegiate sports sanctioned by the Big Ten Conference. Programming includes live and recorded event telecasts, news, and analysis.
MLB Network Enjoy dedicated baseball coverage year-round on the MLB Network. Live game coverage includes the regular season, post season, international games, spring training, college games, along with analysis and documentaries.
NBA TV The National Basketball Association’s network gives exclusive access to live games, highlights, news, and analysis.
CBS Sports Network CBS Sports Network is known for extensive sports coverage along with original programming, features, talk shows, and documentaries. Regular season and championship event coverage features a wide range of sports.
NHL Network The National Hockey League Network broadcasts real-time highlights, analysis, and live games from the NHL and other hockey leagues. In addition, enjoy live out-of-market games, full archives on-demand, specials, and documentaries.

Local channels on Hulu + Live TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlF1v_0ghCENRH00
Hulu

Hulu + Live TV broadcasts one of the widest range of local networks available on streaming services, including CBS, NBC, Fox News, ABC, and Telemundo. There’s also some regional sports coverage, such as local NBC sports channels.

You can access local channels through the service TV guide. If you’re traveling, Hulu + Live TV updates in order to show local content wherever you are. Access to live channels may depend on your location, but coverage extends to most top 200 cities.

How does the Hulu + Live TV channels list compare to other streaming services?

Hulu + Live TV has one of the largest channel lists of any major live TV streaming service, covering a wide range of subject areas. It also provides popular channels, including all the major networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, etc.) along with others like the Discovery Channel and MTV.

The amount of major channels on Hulu + Live TV sets it apart from the competition, especially with the new addition of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Other services may be better for customers looking for a cheaper service or a more specialized channels list. But for those looking for a high-quality live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV delivers great content, especially considering that Hulu’s streaming library with exclusive TV shows and movies is included in the price.

Service Cost Per Month Channels
Hulu Live TV $69.99 75+ channels, plus add-ons
YouTube TV $64.99 85+ channels, plus add-ons
DirecTV Stream $69.99 Up to 65+ channels depending on package
Sling TV $35 Up to 40+ channels, depending on package
Philo $25 60+ channels, plus add-ons
FuboTV $65 117+ channels, plus add-ons

Is the Hulu + Live TV channels list worth it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032Di4_0ghCENRH00
Hulu

Although Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer the largest channel list, it includes a wide range of well-known and respected channels that cover general and more specific interests for a range of age groups. For a high-quality live TV subscription that will cater to multiple users (such as an entire family), Hulu + Live TV is hard to beat, especially for anyone wanting to ditch traditional cable services.

An added bonus is that Hulu’s high-quality, on-demand content is included in the price for Hulu + Live TV. This is a benefit that other services can’t match. In the library, the Hulu algorithm will also tailor content suggestions to your preferences. Additional features, such as the user-friendly interface, recordings, and rental services help make the Hulu user-experience simple and effective. For sports fans, features like push notifications before games begin are a bonus, too.

Overall, Hulu + Live TV’s strong channels list and user-friendly features make it a high-quality replacement for customers looking to watch live TV channels without subscribing to cable.

Get Hulu + Live TV

FAQs

What’s the difference between Hulu and Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu is a streaming service that offers a range of on-demand content that users can watch whenever they want, including TV shows and movies. Access to Hulu’s on-demand content alone costs $6.99 a month (for the Basic package). Hulu + Live TV gives users access to this on-demand content and a range of well-known TV channels that they can watch live, as you might with cable TV. As such, Hulu + Live TV is more expensive than Hulu Basic, with costs starting at $69.99 a month.

How does Hulu + Live TV work?

Accessing Hulu + Live TV is simple. To do so, launch the Hulu app and select “Live TV” on the Home screen. From there, you can select the live channel you wish to watch. Local channels update automatically depending on where you are when you access the app.

What’s the downside to Hulu + Live TV?

The baseline Hulu + Live TV package only includes 50 hours of DVR storage and isn’t ad-free. To upgrade these features, you have to pay more. Similarly, if you want extra channels or to watch Hulu + Live TV on more than two screens at once, you’ll need to pay for upgrades. Depending on the extra services you want, the cost of add-ons can significantly increase the overall price of your Hulu package.

Is Hulu + Live TV offered at a reasonable price?

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 a month with the option of purchasing extra features. This means it’s one of the more costly live TV streaming services. However, it offers a wide range of live channels, exclusive on-demand content, and it’s considered a high-quality product, meaning many customers may find the price reasonable for what it gives.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 35 free movies in September – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in September.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
CNET

11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game

One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
ELECTRONICS
Soaps In Depth

How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu Live Tv#Sling Tv#Nba Tv#Tv Streaming#The Hulu Live Tv#Espn#Nbc#National Geographic
AOL Corp

This All-New 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Clip Has Fans in a Frenzy

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Sunday nights just aren't complete without our favorite dysfunctional family drama, Yellowstone. We've got a few months to wait before new episodes return, but this week Paramount Network surprised fans with the first teaser from season 5. The season 4 premiere was cable TV's highest rated show, with 14 million viewers tuning in. We wouldn't be surprised if season 5 tops that number.
TV SERIES
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles

With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in September 2022

September ushers in fall premiere season for traditional and cable networks, bringing new episodes of primetime TV shows and sports back to the screen. Whether you're a cord-cutter or not, it's likely your streaming plate will get a little fuller. Between The Rings of Power on Prime Video, House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hulu's lineup of network premieres it's a busy time, making the "keep" section of this month's list heftier.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
TV & VIDEOS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy