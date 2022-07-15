ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King Says Her Marriage To Cuffe Owens Was A Mistake

By Kay
 3 days ago
Meghan King has had some time to reflect on her quickie marriage to Cuffe Owens. After a whirlwind romance of only 3 weeks, the two married in a small ceremony in Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance, as Cuffe is the President’s nephew. Meghan previously said of her wedding, “Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

But after only two months, the couple split, which came to little surprise given the speed of their union. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star said that the split was “profoundly devastating.” Now Page Six is reporting that Meghan thinks the whole thing was a mistake. She took to an episode of Caroline Stanbury’s Divorced Not Dead podcast and candidly opened up about the breakup.

Said Meghan, “We rushed into it. Like I said earlier, I’m a lover and I want everybody to be happy. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I’m sure he did as well.” Meghan added that she was “confused” by the relationship but is glad it was “short and sweet and it’s done and it’s annulled.”

According to Meghan, she “didn’t ever want to get married again, but it was important to him.” While the rumor was that they broke up due to long-distance, Meghan refuted the claim. Meghan lives in St. Louis with her three young kids and Cuffe lives in Los Angeles. Meghan stated, “We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever.”

Back in March, Meghan shared that her annulment to Cuffe was under way. She told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM radio show, “I was married when I was 22. Yeah, so I feel like that one didn’t count, you know, that was like a practice.” As for her marriage to Jim Edmonds, she added, “Then I was married to my ex-husband, who I have my kids with for five years. And that was real. That was a real, legitimate marriage and divorce.”

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that Meghan has allegedly moved on to Trevor Calhoun. While they haven’t publicly confirmed they are dating, the John Deere tractor heir has recently appeared on her social media.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MEGHAN THAT HER MARRIAGE WAS A MISTAKE? WHY DO YOU THINK THEY MOVED SO QUICKLY? DO YOU EVER WANT TO SEE MEGHAN BACK ON REALITY TV?

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]

Comments / 2

