ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Woman pulled over by police told them American laws don’t apply to her

By Tony Thomas, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M3c4_0ghC1ELe00

DULUTH, Ga. — A North Georgia woman is out on bond on several charges after she told police that America’s laws do not apply to her.

The officer said he saw the woman driving oddly and thought she might be drunk. He pulled her over and found himself in a very strange situation.

The driver claimed to be a member of the Nation of Moors with no need for American laws.

“Do you have your license with you?” the officer is heard asking the woman on police body cam video of the incident.

“I don’t have a license to drive a car,” the woman told the officer.

The ID that the woman tossed at the officer identifies her as Joyce Marie from Blue Ridge. The ID was labeled an American Global ID and Liberty Pass, expiring in 177 years.

“I don’t know if I would consider it an ID, but that’s what she claimed it to be,” said Officer Ted Sadowski with the Duluth Police Department.

That was when the officer asked the woman to step out of the car.

After several minutes of the woman refusing to get out, the officer pulled her out.

A man she was on the phone with claimed he was the consulate general of the Nation of Moors and that she was a member.

“I don’t have to have a license to maneuver. You do not have to have a license to drive a car,” Marie told the officer.

“Yes, you do,” the officer told her.

“No, you do not,” Marie replied.

“She claimed she wasn’t a sovereign citizen but that’s sort of the tell-tell sign of one,” Sadowski said.

“I am not a United States citizen. You are going to get in trouble,” Marie told the officer.

Police say they later found marijuana in the car.

She was booked into jail under the name Joyce Beasley Ali and spent two days behind bars before making bond.

Channel 2 Action News could not find anyone by that name in Blue Ridge or Georgia to contact for comment on this story.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 228

David Atkinson
3d ago

Good old sovereign citizens, or “travelers”. So much fun to deal with as they argue they’re not American citizens and laws don’t apply to them. But they’re on American roads so they always lose that argument.

Reply(27)
88
Child of God
3d ago

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.Sometimes people tend to take God's love and everlasting mercy as a way for them to continue living irresponsibly. When they are confronted about their actions, their response is "God loves me for who I am. " Yes, he does, but our love for Him should compel us to be convicted of our sins and confess them to him. God won't hold our sins against us; he is quick to forgive and swift to restore.Dear God, once again I would like to thank you for your endless love and everlasting mercy. Father, I am sorry for any time I have taken you or your love for granted. If there has ever been a time where I tried to use the grace you have given so freely as an excuse to live irresponsibly, I humbly confess where I have erred, and I receive your forgiveness. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply(2)
25
Mom that loves
3d ago

It don’t matter where you are from, if you drive here, you must obey our laws! If in America, then obey laws or take a bus!!!

Reply(8)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, GA
City
Duluth, GA
Duluth, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Georgia#American#The Nation Of Moors#Liberty Pass
The Citizen Online

Teen, 17, charged with assaulting father for refusing use of vehicle

In a south Fayette case, deputies arrested 17-year-old Braedon L. Souder after an incident involving his father. Souder was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, jail records said. Babb said deputies were dispatched to the residence on July 17 on a domestic call involving a father and son. While...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police working to identify man found dead in north Georgia river

CANTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.
CANTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXIA 11 Alive

Some mask requirements return for these Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The rules about masking are changing again in multiple Georgia counties, as COVID numbers continue to rise. Starting Monday, all Gwinnett County employees must wear masks inside county buildings and facilities. Those visiting a county building are encouraged to wear masks as well. Meanwhile, a judge is...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WWL-AMFM

Police are finding guns stashed behind candy bars at convenience stores

In an effort to recover guns and reduce crime in Atlanta, Ga., law enforcement has been tracking down firearms and finding them in unlikely places. “We remove guns from behind candy bars,” and in coolers, said Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum Monday during a second quarter report to City Council members. He said that gun recovery is up 11% over last year and more than 1,200 guns have been recovered so far in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Baldwin man shot, dies after pulling gun on teenager, GBI says

A 22-year-old man who was shot in a confrontation Sunday night outside a Baldwin residence has died. Eduardo Mora of Baldwin died after being shot by a 17-year-old he pulled a gun on, the GBI says. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Habersham County 911 Center received...
BALDWIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy