Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled...
Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana. The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting a one day adults-only camp on August 6. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo and learn more about the role that conservation plays in zoo culture.
I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
Firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots Saturday evening at a Michigan City, Indiana, factory, where a large fire occurred hours earlier. The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at a factory in the area of Russel and Kentucky streets, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. About an hour after the initial call, the nearby Trail Creek Police Department posted pictures showing large plumes of smoke pouring out of the building, advising people to avoid the area.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this weekend. The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record, as well as helping those individuals find a new job or receive education and training opportunities.
The 15th annual Roscoe Village Burger Festival took place this past weekend, bringing together 10 Chicago restaurants to compete for the title of Chicago’s Best Burger. The three-day festival was filled with two stages of live performances, arts and crafts, and a family-fun Kids Zone, the annual competition was a sizzling success.
Residents concerned over broken elevator at South Bend senior living facility. Residents of Heritage Place at LaSalle Square Apartments in South Bend are angry and scared after they say their only elevator hasn't worked in five weeks. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s located on the first floor of the Mishawaka...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 transmission is now high enough in Gogebic, Iron, Delta and Kalamazoo Counties that people there should wear a mask indoors whatever their vaccination status. Calhoun, St. Joseph and Barry Counties have a medium level of transmission, while Berrien, Van Buren...
CHICAGO - Inside Kelly Szafoni’s basement, dry wall was torn out. Her yearbooks and baby pictures were destroyed. Also, the hot water heater malfunctioned. She said she took in up to 8 inches of water overnight. Following heavy rain, flood damage in Mount Greenwood was sporadic, many lower levels retaining 4 to 12 inches of water.
State officials are on their way to Michigan City to help determine how a factory fire nearly destroyed a factory building over the weekend. The cause may take a while to determine. The investigation is just underway, and the city fire marshal says there’s so much damage, they have to...
LAKE VILLA, IL (WLIP)–A Fox Lake man is in custody after allegedly attacking a Lake Villa woman in her own home. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department alleges that 33 year old Nicholas Cole kicked open the front door of the home on North Mary Drive around 10:45 PM Friday.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials are now investigating the cause of a massive fire in Indiana. Crews responded to the scene in Michigan City near Russell Street and Barker Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday. SEE ALSO | Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana...
The City of South Bend is launching the Neighborhood IGNITE (Innovation Grants for Neighborhood Inspiration, Transformation, and Enhancement) Grant Program. The program can provide $10,000 grants to neighborhood associations to jumpstart projects that positively impact their community, with the goal of improving South Bend neighborhoods through innovative projects that spark community engagement and are led by neighborhood residents themselves.
On a typical day, McDonald's restaurants nationwide serve nearly 5.5 million eggs. And as it turns out, every egg McDonald's serves east of the Mississippi River comes from one farm in Ionia County. Did you have an Egg McMuffin this morning? Maybe a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit? Perhaps a...
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were injured after an early morning crash on Monday in Lake County around 2:30 a.m. It happened on I-80 just east of Calumet Ave. After investigating, police say a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to pass and merge in front of semi as it was entering a restricted lane. Police say the Cadillac hit an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed. They say the driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Illinois. The woman was ejected while a person in the passenger side was trapped inside the vehicle. Two passengers in the rear were able to escape the vehicle.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a Dolton factory brought out a large fire department presence Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to put out a fire at the factory, which makes glass and metal jars, at 138th and Cottage Grove around 1 p.m.No smoke or flames could be seen on video, but the fire was raised to a three-alarm response. So far there have been no reports of any injuries.
