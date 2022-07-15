ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

By Jojo Girard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled...

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

