ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Urges Democrats To Take Manchin's Offer, Punt On Climate Spending

By Igor Bobic
HuffPost
HuffPost
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgfjE_0ghBrtmR00

President Joe Biden on Friday urged his party to quickly pass legislation lowering the cost of prescription drugs and health care insurance ― and to set aside the rest of his economic and climate agenda in Congress for now.

It’s a bitter blow for Democrats who had hoped to take robust action to fight climate change and expand the social safety net. But it’s one made of political necessity.

With Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to new spending aimed at combatting climate change ― something he argues would contribute to record inflation ― and looming health insurance premium hikes this fall, Biden was forced to accept reality and swallow a slimmed-down bill that would give Democrats a big legislative victory ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The president urged passage of the legislation this month and pledged to take “strong executive action” to address the climate crisis.

“After decades of fierce opposition from powerful special interests, Democrats have come together, beaten back the pharmaceutical industry and are prepared to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices and to prevent an increase in health insurance premiums for millions of families with coverage under the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

“Families all over the nation will sleep easier if Congress takes this action.  The Senate should move forward, pass it before the August recess, and get it to my desk so I can sign it,” he added.

The drug pricing reforms would be the biggest step in decades to address health care costs. The proposal would require Medicare to negotiate prices of some drugs directly with manufacturers, leveraging the social insurance program’s massive buying power to wring savings from drugmakers.

The new proposal would also cap a Medicare patient’s out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000 per year.

In addition to the prescription drug plan, Manchin also agreed to support a temporary, two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies to help keep health insurance costs from increasing this year. Democrats worried that voters would get hit by insurance premium hikes before the election if they failed to take action.

“It’s not prudent to do the other right now,” Manchin said Friday, referring to climate provisions sought by Democrats.

Democrats reacted with shock and anger to the news that Manchin had balked on several provisions they said he had already agreed to ― at least before a historically bad consumer price spending report that was released this week.

“It’s infuriating and nothing short of tragic that Senator Manchin is walking away, again, from taking essential action on climate. The world is literally burning up while he joins every single Republican to stop strong action to cut emissions,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said in a statement.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) suggested Manchin wasn’t acting in good faith during the course of a year-long negotiation with Democrats.

“We have made concession upon concession. In response to his request, we’ve taken him at his word even as he continued to break his word. And I think now we’re at a point where we have to stop empowering this puppet of the coal industry to be his own branch of government,” Huffman said Friday, referring to Manchin’s cozy ties to the oil and gas industry.

Democrats and climate activists are calling on Biden to take a number of executive actions to tackle climate change, including by declaring a national emergency over climate. It’s unclear how much of it would survive the conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, which recently kneecapped the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate greenhouse gases.

Still, executive actions could signal to voters ― especially younger ones who already hold skeptical views of Biden ― that he is committed to addressing the climate crisis.

Getting the scaled-back health care bill to Biden’s desk is no sure thing yet, either. Democrats hold a very slim majority in the House, so it only takes a few members to derail legislation. If progressives decide to reject Manchin’s offer, the party may not get anything passed before November.

Jonathan Nicholson contributed to this report.

Correction: This article incorrectly identified Congressman Jared Huffman as a representative from Colorado.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 99

ONE AMERICA 2020
3d ago

Everybody seems to skip over the quotes from and about Democrat candidates that they want to get some of their agenda passed before the election. 1- To show their voting base that they got something done and 2- To get something done before they lose the majority in Congress. The Democrats are admitting that what they are pushing is about the election and not about doing the right thing.

Reply(5)
64
Robbie Gunkel
2d ago

if you want climate change put restrictions on China and make them clean up the pollution cloud that spans all the way to California. that would be a huge win for the environment.

Reply(2)
33
illegitimate Joe
2d ago

manchin knows there's no such thing as man-made climate change,Obiden will not be able to pass anything that's going to hurt America or American taxpayers, then come November his communist regime will have to vacate.

Reply(6)
46
Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jared Huffman
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medicare#The White House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

DC Democrats beg for help as border states bus migrants to Biden's backyard

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported nearly 6,000 migrants to the nation’s capital over the past three months, and Democrats in Washington are complaining that they cannot accommodate the mass releases. The operation has collectively cost both border states millions...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

99K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy