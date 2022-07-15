ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Illinois Basketball: 4-star Texas wing is the latest Illini target for 2023

 3 days ago

Illinois basketball is exploring all options when it comes to the class of...

Ian Bliss ranks 3,122nd in Boys' 18 doubles bracket by week ending Apr. 23

Bloomington tennis player Reed Stoewer finished 4,425th in June in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 4,421st. By the end of the month they'd earned 107 points across singles and doubles tournaments.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Blue Mound, Illinois had a median home sale price of $54,000 in June 2022

Decatur tennis player Henry Reising won 30 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 9.
BLUE MOUND, IL
Urbana man charged with murder in connection with Campustown shooting

A 42-year-old Urbana man was charged with first degree murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on the 200 block of East Green Street in Champaign on Friday night. According to the charging documents, Matthew Denbo, a 42-year-old resident of Urbana, allegedly shot Joshua
URBANA, IL
Weekly recap, week ending July 9 home sales in Chenoa

The following residential sale was reported in Chenoa in the week ending July 9, according to BlockShopper.com. 725 SHERIDAN$139,000Property Tax (2020): $668.26Effective Property Tax Rate: 0.48%Buyer: Suzanne HanksSeller: Nancy M. Adams
CHENOA, IL
#Illini
One dead, one in custody following Friday night Green Street shooting

An Urbana man was confirmed dead last night after being shot in the head outside of 205 E. Green St. near The Red Lion. According to a press release from the city of Champaign, 46-year-old Joshua Berg was walking with 42-year-old Matthew Denbo when the two began arguing. The argument...
URBANA, IL
Watch now: Charity bike ride honors Illinois' fallen police officers

DECATUR — The Rev. Doug Lowery encourages his congregation at Maranatha Assembly of God to pray daily for first responders. And he was grateful his church was on the route the Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors bicyclists took through Decatur on Friday, so the church could provide them a place to rest and eat.
DECATUR, IL
$45M in Illinois' revenue from legal marijuana sales goes to help rebuild drug war-torn communities

Grants aiming to repair harm from the war on drugs are headed toward hard-hit communities in the Land of Lincoln. Through grants, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is channeling $45 million in tax revenues from legal marijuana sales to local organizations helping heal cities and neighborhoods negatively impacted by the state’s campaign against the illegal drug industry, according to a state news release.
ILLINOIS STATE
The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival

When the weather blesses Chicago with a gorgeous summer weekend, what better way to take advantage of such lovely weather than with an outdoor play under the stars. Thanks to Philip Vidal’s article “About the Town in July” it discusses about The 2022 Illinois Shakespeare Festival, which kicked off on July 1st and goes on until August 6th, playing at The Ewing Theatre which is located at the corner of Emerson St. and Towanda Ave. 48 Sunset Rd, Bloomington. King Lear (Playing July 9-August 4) is the performance I chose to attend; the other performance is Much Ado About Nothing (Playing July 2-August 5). A pleasant evening outdoors with a live show to compliment the night would be unwise to pass up such an event!
CHICAGO, IL
City of Lasalle City Council met July 11

Tonica ranked 579th in Illinois for the percentage of households receiving food stamps in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. There were 47 Tonica households (14.3 percent) who received food stamps. Tonica's population was 777 in 2020.
TONICA, IL
Local business owner defends controversial sign in LeRoy

LEROY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A sign on Route 150 continues to turn heads in Eastern McLean County. The sign for the past several weeks appears to call out liberals using a partial phrase at least one teenager with special needs from the area finds offensive. “This town is...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Li’l Porgy’s Barbeque is worth the hype

Li’l Porgy’s Barbeque has been a venerable local institution since 1979. It’s no secret the restaurant business is difficult. Many places have come and gone over the 43 years Porgy’s has been in operation. So it comes as no surprise that they must be doing something really well.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

