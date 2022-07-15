ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultonborough, NH

New pastor appointed at Moultonborough United Methodist Church

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonboro United Methodist Church appointed their new pastor, Rev. Timothy Wilcox on July 1. The joys of his ministry include designing and leading worship, teaching the Bible and the ways of...

Shirley Powers, 89

LACONIA — Shirley Elida Bascom Powers, 89, of Kinsman Drive in the Taylor Community, passed away December 1, 2021. Shirley was born on January 31, 1932 in Concord, the daughter of Rev. Eric Bascom Sr. and Rev. Elida (Frost) Bascom. She lived for seven years in Canterbury where her father was a minister, and where the family of her future husband and love of her life summered. The Bascom family moved during the Great Depression to the family farm in Alstead, where Shirley attended a one-room elementary school house. Through 4H, she became a talented seamstress, later going on to sew for her family and professionally. Shirley graduated from Vilas High School in 1949 and matriculated at the University of New Hampshire, where she was re-introduced to Charles A. "Chick" Powers.
Krystal L. Sorrell, 43

DANBURY — Krystal L. Sorrell, 43, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon. Krystal was born in Concord, the daughter of Robert and Nancy (MacInnis) Haynes. She lived most of her life in Bristol and Danbury. A 1998 graduate of Newfound Regional High School, Krystal furthered her education at NHTI in Concord. Krystal worked at Market Basket in Tilton and assisted with her husband’s business, Nick’s Plumbing and Heating.
Carl C. Cutter, 73

LACONIA — On Friday, July 8, 2022, Carl Clark Cutter passed away at the age of 73 at Concord Hospital in Concord, from stroke complications. Carl was born on June 29, 1949 in Laconia, to Elizabeth (Libby) Cutter and Clifford Cutter I. Carl was a retired Army veteran, and...
Barbara Rayno: Meredith Food Pantry needs community's help

Meredith Food Pantry has a long history of service to the Meredith community. Donations and contributions have always exceeded expenses. This area is very generous in meeting the needs of our neighbors, especially the elderly and families with children. The timing of increases has always been pretty predictable in the...
William H. Webster, 94

LACONIA — William Henry Webster “Bill”, 94, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died peaceful…
City continues to seek solutions to homelessness

LACONIA — Since the onset of summer, large numbers of individuals experiencing homelessness have taken to congregating in Rotary Park in the heart of downtown. The close proximity of charities, rehabilitation centers, the county courthouse and other services has long been a draw for homeless people to the area. Their presence, especially when combined with open drug use, outbursts, drinking and urination, has attracted the ire of local businesses and the public. Several weeks ago, the Belknap Mill Society announced a “Take Back the Park” initiative, but the event was canceled.
Historic Wells River school gutted by fire

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire ripped through an old schoolhouse in Wells River Monday that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It comes as a blow to community members who grew up in the building. Crews from Vermont and New Hampshire responded to the historic...
"Buy Nothing" yard sale draws a crowd

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Hundreds of people are happy customers after paying nothing at a "yard sale" in Hooksett. Harvest Baptist Church hosted its first-ever Buy Nothing event, providing items for free to anyone who needed them. Parishioners and community members donated items ranging from clothes and toys to furniture.
Darrell G. Hosmer, 54

Darrell Glenn Hosmer, born July 2, 1968, to Stanley Hosmer and Laura Hosmer-LaRoche, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2022, due to respiratory failure. He was 54. Darrell attended Franklin schools before going into the workforce. He landed his favorite job working at Gold Star Sod Farm, previously located in Canterbury, where he would remain employed for 15 years before the business shut down operations. From there he went on to work at Meadowbrook US Cellular Pavilion in Gilford, before becoming disabled due to a back injury.
A car chase starting in Bethlehem, NH ends with arrest in Manchester, NH

St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they responded to a report of an overdose. One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Vermont man as part of a murder-for-hire case stemming from a financial dispute is due in court for a change of plea hearing, federal court records show.
Graffiti spray-painted on arch outside State House in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord are investigating after someone vandalized the arch in front of the State House. Two number 7s were painted onto the archway facing City Plaza. Concord police said they are investigating whether the numbers symbolize anything. Police are trying to narrow down the timeframe...
Laconia Human Relations Committee: What gives legitimacy to government?

If legitimacy is our acceptance for government, where does it come from? Is it our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the laws we pass that give legitimacy to us as a nation of a highly diverse citizenry? Does legitimacy come from the values we hold for accepting the responsibilities of living truthfully and responsibly with and by these documents in what we call a democracy? Both are true.
Steve Earle: Democratic Party has brought disaster to New Hampshire, nation

Seems there is a big dust-up over at Gunstock Mountain Resort. I'm no skier but as a resident citizen of Belknap County things there affect me and all county residents. Full disclosure I consider Norm Silber a good friend and an honest, responsible, elected official of the county. Reading the smears written of him here in The Sun rightfully disturbs me. But let me get to the issue. Our elected county officers replaced some of those who had been running Gunstock for cause. They were not following the law. I believe most rational people believe there should be consequences to people who break the law. A drunk driver, a burglar when caught face consequences so why not an appointed manager of, well, Gunstock?
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 333 service calls between noon Tuesday and noon yesterday. Twenty-two people were arrested. Wayne E. Otis, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Anthony M. Taro, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Marleen A. Layne, 53, no fixed...
An idyllic lifestyle — Island living on Lake Winnipesaukee

I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
