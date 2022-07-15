ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Auburn's all-time record vs. Southern Conference teams

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
Auburn Football is set to kick off the 2022 campaign at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the Mercer Bears on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CDT.

Auburn has a lengthy history with Mercer that began when both schools were members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The first-ever meeting took place in 1896 when the Tigers traveled to Macon, Georgia, and defeated the Bears 46-0. These two teams would go on to face each other nine times between 1897 and 1916.

Auburn would depart from the SIAC in 1921 but would play Mercer one last time in 1922, defeating the Bears 50-6 in Auburn. The Bears would disband their football program 20 seasons later and would reinstate it in 2014.

In 2017, Auburn and Mercer met on the football field for the first time in 95 years and would go on to play the closest game in the series. In Auburn’s 24-10 win over Mercer, quarterback Jarrett Stidham passed for 364 yards, but it was kam pettway who carried the load for Auburn by rushing for 133 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Auburn holds a 12-0 all-time record over Mercer, but how have they stacked up historically against teams in Mercer’s league? Here’s a breakdown of Auburn’s history against current members of the Southern Conference:

The Citadel

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Record: Auburn leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Auburn 33 The Citadel 3 (2004)

East Tennessee State

East Tennessee StateÕs Tyler Riddell takes down the field while playing against Furman at Paladin Stadium, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Jg Furmaneasttennesseestate 102321 008

Record: Auburn leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Auburn 38 ETSU 0 (1994)

Furman

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Record: Auburn leads, 4-0

Last meeting: Auburn 63 Furman 31 (2009)

Mercer

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: Auburn leads, 12-0

Last meeting: Auburn 24 Mercer 10 (2017)

Samford

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: Auburn leads, 28-0-1

Last meeting: Auburn 52 Samford 0 (2019)

Chattanooga

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: Auburn leads, 21-0

Last meeting: Auburn 62 Chattanooga 24 (2010)

VMI

SABRINA SCHAEFFER/The Greenville News

Record: Series tied, 0-0

Last meeting: Never played

Western Carolina

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: Auburn leads, 3-0

Last meeting: Auburn 62 Western Carolina 3 (2013)

Wofford

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Record: Auburn leads, 3-1

Last meeting: Auburn 52 Wofford 7 (1952)

