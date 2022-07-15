ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillie Da Kid Disses Rick Ross and Rick Ross Responds

By micahdixon
 3 days ago
Whew! I don’t like it when we have rap beef going on, or any type of drama period! Gillie Da Kid did not like that Rick Ross was commenting on him and reminded him that he used to be a CO who would like people up.

Rick Ross responded and told Gillie that he can’t come for him when he spends more money on his cow hoofs than Gillie does on his wife and kids. It’s definitely giving very much petty!

Gillie might not have anything to say about the cows but he did mention he was dropping a podcast since Rick Ross is also launching a podcast. He told Rick Ross to call his podcast Lock It Up Podcast lol.

That’s Rick Ross as a CO. Aye these two gotta chill!

