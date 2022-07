Mark Chase recently was recognized as the D.A.R.E. Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.Gervais Police Chief Mark Chase was puzzled by a recent phone call he received from the regional director of the D.A.R.E. program, asking him if he had spoken with City Manager Susie Marston. "My first thought was 'Why would the D.A.R.E. regional director ask me about my city manager?" Chase said. "He explained that he wanted to move forward doing a video for our video conference." What Chase hadn't realized, and what Marston kept as a surprise, was that the chief had been named this year's D.A.R.E....

