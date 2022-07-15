ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson Reveals She Is Moving Again

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after settling into to her “dream apartment,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s daughter is heading to a new home. One year after Noelle Robinson moved into her “dream apartment,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s daughter is packing up her belongings to head to a new...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 22

J Smithson
3d ago

Congratulations Noelle it's nothing like being independent and doing it on your own!!!! May God continue to bless you and your family!!!!!

Reply
24
UPTOWN
1d ago

Maybe I’m wrong but why is it important that this young lady is moving and it’s such big news?? GREAT SHE’S MOVING

Reply
18
" #1 Untouchable"
2d ago

Why is this a topic? People moves all the time! Do y'all report that?

Reply(3)
14
Related
Distractify

Kim Fields Confirmed Kenya Moore Wasn’t the Reason She Left ‘RHOA’ — Here’s Why She Did

Actress and director Kim Fields made her TV debut in the 1970s in the age of 7, as the face of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup commercials. Shortly after, fans fell in love with Kim when she played Tootie on Diff'rent Strokes — a role she carried over into 9 seasons of the classic sitcom The Facts of Life. And, of course, who could forget iconic quotes such as “smooches” when she played Regine Hunter on Living Single.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
People

NeNe Leakes Enjoys Red Carpet Date Night with Nyonisela Sioh, Says New Love 'Put a Smile on My Face'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh were quite the pair in matching blue outfits on Sunday's 2022 BET Awards red carpet. Leakes, who can currently be seen in the BET+ reality show College Hill: Celebrity Edition, opened up about how her relationship with Sioh has helped her after she lost husband Gregg to colon cancer last September.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#The Real Housewives
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy