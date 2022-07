The distance between Las Vegas and Dallas is about 1,500 miles. A considerable distance separates the two cities, but many flights connect them daily. The flight time from Dallas to Las Vegas can vary depending on the route, airline, and any layovers or stops along the way. The shortest non-stop flight from Dallas to Las Vegas is about three hours, but some flights will have at least one stop, adding an hour or more to the total travel time.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO