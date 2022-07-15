Louisiana Motor Transport Association looking to recruit more female truck drivers
By Jeff Palermo
louisianaradionetwork.com
3 days ago
Like the rest of America, Louisiana has a shortage of professional truck drivers, and women are encouraged to take up a career on the road. Louisiana Motor Transport Association executive director Renee Amar says...
For a second straight month, COVID-19 infections and deaths are increasing among Louisianans living in nursing homes. Two deaths were reported for the month of May 2022, but that number jumped to seven for June. That’s according to the AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard. Andrew Muhl is Policy...
A Facebook message in January helped authorities determine the identity of a person killed while walking I-10 in Breaux Bridge in December 1981. St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Ginny Higgins said that message led to a potential match thanks to D-N-A technology. “This is DNA that was extracted...
Updated story: 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson extends the temporary order allowing abortion clinics to remain open; telling the state Attorney General’s office to provide him more information on the case, which he’ll review tomorrow. Plaintiffs in the case the state’s ban on abortions is vague and would cause delays in treatment for pregnant women. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says the law is clear.
A well-known Lafayette eatery is ranked by The Food Network as one of America’s finest barbecue joints and THE best barbecue in Louisiana. The TV network highlighted the brisket and pulled pork at Johnson’s Boucaniere in downtown Lafayette. Proprietor Lori Johnson Walls says she cannot reveal the secret to their tasty barbecue; a special recipe rub made by her husband. In Cajun French, a “boucaniere” is, basically, a smokehouse. Walls says they get rave reviews for their Cajun smoked sausage, ribs, boudin and, of course, barbecue. The restaurant was recently named among Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue”; a list of the very finest across the U.S. Walls says their success is a real team effort.
