Louisiana Motor Transport Association looking to recruit more female truck drivers

A well-known Lafayette eatery is ranked by The Food Network as one of America’s finest barbecue joints and THE best barbecue in Louisiana. The TV network highlighted the brisket and pulled pork at Johnson’s Boucaniere in downtown Lafayette. Proprietor Lori Johnson Walls says she cannot reveal the secret to their tasty barbecue; a special recipe rub made by her husband. In Cajun French, a “boucaniere” is, basically, a smokehouse. Walls says they get rave reviews for their Cajun smoked sausage, ribs, boudin and, of course, barbecue. The restaurant was recently named among Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue”; a list of the very finest across the U.S. Walls says their success is a real team effort.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO