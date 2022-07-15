ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Motor Transport Association looking to recruit more female truck drivers

By Jeff Palermo
 3 days ago

Like the rest of America, Louisiana has a shortage of professional truck drivers, and women are encouraged to take up a career on the road. Louisiana Motor Transport Association executive director Renee Amar says...

Abortion ban trigger law debate receives hearing in a Baton Rouge courtroom, ruling on temporary restraining order expected Tuesday

Updated story: 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson extends the temporary order allowing abortion clinics to remain open; telling the state Attorney General’s office to provide him more information on the case, which he’ll review tomorrow. Plaintiffs in the case the state’s ban on abortions is vague and would cause delays in treatment for pregnant women. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says the law is clear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Food Network names Lafayette eatery “Louisiana’s Best Barbecue”

A well-known Lafayette eatery is ranked by The Food Network as one of America’s finest barbecue joints and THE best barbecue in Louisiana. The TV network highlighted the brisket and pulled pork at Johnson’s Boucaniere in downtown Lafayette. Proprietor Lori Johnson Walls says she cannot reveal the secret to their tasty barbecue; a special recipe rub made by her husband. In Cajun French, a “boucaniere” is, basically, a smokehouse. Walls says they get rave reviews for their Cajun smoked sausage, ribs, boudin and, of course, barbecue. The restaurant was recently named among Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue”; a list of the very finest across the U.S. Walls says their success is a real team effort.
LAFAYETTE, LA

