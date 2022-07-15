ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A day to ‘cool off and enjoy the water’ ends in tragedy; Man dead after water rescue in Springfield

 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — What started as just a summer day on the water ended in tragedy Friday afternoon.

Several departments responded to Buck Creek in Springfield just before 3 p.m. on reports of a 38-year-old man in the water who wasn’t coming up.

“When we arrived on scene his family members were on the bank telling us he was in the water,” Captain Matt Davis with Springfield Fire Department said.

Davis told News Center 7 that he believed the man was on an inner tube before he went under.

>> Friend remembers Beavercreek man who drowned in Lake Michigan trying to save a child

As crews went in the water to find him, friends and family anxiously waited.

“I don’t wish anybody would have to see that with their loved ones,” Davis said.

The man was recovered from the water around 4:30 p.m. Not the outcome anyone wanted to see.

>> MetroParks looking for help in identifying woman found in Great Miami River

“There’s no words to explain that. It’s a fun, happy family day. Then all of a sudden just something like that happens it’s just out of this world. It’s definitely unbelievable,” Travis Roush of Northridge said.

Duan Morrison of Springfield said the creek has taken a lot of people out through the years.

Davis said drownings don’t happen often in Buck Creek, but this proves the creek can be dangerous.

“It seems relatively calm right but it is what you don’t think about is what’s actually under the surface, the undertow and the swirling of the water. That’s very powerful, clearly. It looks like you should be able to walk across that but you can not. The rocks are slippery, the current’s strong and I would just avoid it,” Davis cautioned.

The man’s identity has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

