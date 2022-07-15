ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel shows Arc A750 GPU beating Nvidia's RTX 3060 in some very specific games

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Intel has just released a new video showing the performance of its upcoming Arc A750 graphics card beating Nvidia's RTX 3060 in a selection of games. Maybe in a very select selection of games, it needs to be said.

Intel is getting busy teasing its new GPUs at the moment. After launching its first discrete GPU, the Arc A380 , as an entry-level China exclusive it is now starting to get the marketing ball rolling on its higher end Arc 7-series card, the Arc A750. Fresh from giving Gamers Nexus access to its new graphics cards, Intel's own Ryan Shrout has again taken to YouTube, this time to give a little performance breakdown of the new GPU.

The specfic one he's playing with, and the one Tom Petersen was showing off to Gamers Nexus, is the Arc A750 Limited Edition, which I would expect is something akin to a reference factory overclocked version straight out of Intel. At the very least, it's going to be as fast an A750 card as it can make, anyway.

In the video, Shrout benchmarks Cyberpunk 2077 on High settings at 1440p, and gets a very respectable average of 60fps (50fps min). "This is a game that works and plays really well with Intel Arc," he says.

"Across this game, and others like it, you'll see that the Intel Arc A750 performs great. Beating other GPUs in the market today, in the same segment."

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyQ1H_0gh9yrLV00

(Image credit: Intel )
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdF9f_0gh9yrLV00

(Image credit: Intel)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEA2z_0gh9yrLV00

(Image credit: Intel )

The inference here is that the Arc A750 is being bracketed with the Nvidia RTX 3060, and is therefore likely to have a price to match. I expect Intel would be going by the card's MSRP rather than the current, still-inflated, retail price, which is $329. You could maybe expect the Arc A750 to be around the $299 mark.

The point about select games, however, does need to be spoken about. Intel has shown frame rate performance sitting up to 17% above the RTX 3060 in five specific games.

"Just on this specific set of games, that translates into up to 17% better frame rates," says Shrout. "Now the performance of Arc won't look like this in all games, but this demonstration was a great view of what Arc is capable of with the right game enablement and software engineering. We have an entire team of engineers working to make it happen."

Your next machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nhor_0gh9yrLV00

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming PC : The top pre-built machines from the pros
Best gaming laptop : Perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

Which suggests that it's going to take some work from developers to get the Arc Alchemist GPUs working well with their games, as well as Intel's own software engineers hammering away at the drivers to ensure they get the most out of their hardware.

You can see the benefits of Intel's software optimisations in these games, and it was a similar story with the Arc A380, which had specific optimisations for 3DMark benchmarks. The card performed incredibly well in that application but was a lot less impressive in games it wasn't optimised for.

On the one hand that suggests there's performance in the tank if Intel can access it, but on the other it makes me think there will be a bunch of games that the new Arc A750 really doesn't look good playing.

We'll know for sure soon because Shrout says, "the entire team is incredibly excited for you to get your hands on these products later this summer."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day festivities and you’re looking for a laptop, worry not! Walmart still has some of the best Chromebook deals happening right now. Today may be the final day to take advantage of these steep discounts, so if you’ve had a Chromebook hanging out on your wishlist, now is the time to grab one before these deals are gone.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Nvidia graphics card prices are dropping by up to $500 today, but MSRPs won't change permanently

This is "promotional pricing for GeForce RTX 3080 cards and up... for a limited time." Nvidia has confirmed it is cutting prices on its most expensive RTX 30-series graphics cards. I mean, considering we saw so many great deals on Prime Day graphics cards (opens in new tab) it's kinda funny timing for it to be announced today. I guess Nvidia is just keen to keep the good times rolling with summer sales for everyone.
COMPUTERS
ConsumerAffairs

Intel to reportedly raise CPU prices by as much as 20%

Intel -- one of the world’s largest and most valuable makers of semiconductor chips and central processing units (CPUs) for computer manufacturers such as Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Dell -- is reportedly considering a price hike later this year. If true, it could significantly raise the cost of making computers for those companies and buying computers for consumers.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Gpu#Intel Arc
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 and S22+ are on sale at hefty Prime Day discounts

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in the limelight right now at a huge Prime Day discount of up to $420, but if you're okay with saving a little less dough and settling for slightly humbler specifications, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 and S22+ are definitely worth taking into consideration as well at the time of this writing.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

HP drops 2 new 14-inch laptops for Gen Z

The slimmest version of HP's Pavilion laptop range has been introduced in India today. These 14-inch laptops, namely HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion x360, are priced from Rs 78,999 and Rs 76,999 respectively. According to the brand, these laptops have been created keeping the millennial and Gen Z audiences in...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Microsoft explains why Xbox’s best feature still hasn’t come to PC

When Microsoft announced Windows 11, it framed the release as the best operating system for gaming, and it had some features to back up that claim. Since launch, Microsoft has been working on bringing features like Auto HDR and DirectStorage that debuted on Xbox consoles into the Windows ecosystem. But...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Digital Trends

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

First official PlayStation 5 SSD launches

Sony and Western Digital have joined forces to release the first officially licensed PlayStation 5 SSD taking the form of the new WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD which is now available to purchase directly from the WD online store and other worldwide partners priced at $170 for the 1 TB version and $280 for the 2 TB version.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

AMD, Nvidia, and Intel all get rumored next-gen release dates

The next few months are undoubtedly going to be an exciting time in the PC hardware arena. With three of the market’s biggest brands — Intel, AMD, and Nvidia — all set to release the next generations of graphics cards and processors, we’re about to witness a real battle of the titans.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Are Here and Selling Fast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for online shoppers, and this year, the best Prime Day laptop deals have us in a very merry mood indeed. There are more than 100,000 deals to shop during Prime Day, but we recommend making big purchases such as computers and appliances during this annual shopping event. That’s because you can save big on your favorite tech products, including the best laptops, during Prime Day. For the next two days, you can save hundreds of dollars on the laptop you’ve been eyeing. The best laptop...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy