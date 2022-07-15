ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is Nick Cannon Engaged? Details on ‘Wild ‘n Out’ Host’s Apparent Proposal, Fiancee, More

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmNnp_0gh9xzRW00
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Off the market? Ladies’ man Nick Cannon appears to be ready to settle down as he seemingly announced he’s engaged. Keep reading for all the details on the Drumline actor’s alleged proposal.

Is Nick Cannon Engaged?

“I said I would never do it again,” the former All That star shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 14, alongside a loved-up photo of himself with a mystery woman. “Finally doing what the world wants me to do,” he added with a diamond ring emoji.

The second photo in the slideshow showed a closeup image of the giant pear-shaped diamond with a hidden halo as he knelt down and opened the ring box.

Fans were quick to question the authenticity of the moment, while many assumed he was getting ready to release new music.

“Nah this gotta be music video,” one fan wrote in the comment section of his post. “Nick, bye! This is a music video,” another chimed in.

Who Did Nick Cannon Propose To?

Though Nick failed to tag his supposed fiancée, the news comes just one day after the Wild ‘n Out host revealed his true feelings about ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick – who was married to the “We Belong Together” songstress from 2008 to 2016 – told “The Hottee Talk Show Podcast” that their marriage was a “like a fairytale.”

“I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,’” he said during his Wednesday, July 13 appearance. “If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

How Many Children Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick has been very open about his belief that monogamy is outdated and “an Eurocentric concept.”

The America’s Got Talent alum, who has welcomed children with four different mothers, claims he does not “have ownership over any of the mothers.”

“We create families, in that sense that we created a beautiful entity,” he said on an August 2021 episode of The Breakfast Club radio show.

Nick’s eldest children, fraternal twins, a boy, Moroccan, and a girl, Monroe, were born in April 2011 with ex-wife Mariah. Following their 2016 divorce, Nick went on to welcome son Golden, born in February 2017, and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with model Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, his twin sons, Zion and Zillion, were born to Abby De La Rosa. That same month model Alyssa Scott gave birth to his seventh child, a son named Zen. Sadly, Zen passed away at five months old from brain cancer.

Nick is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. In June 2022, Abby announced she was pregnant once again but has yet to reveal if Nick is the father.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Pregnant Bre Tiesi defends her non-monogamous relationship with Nick Cannon

Pregnant Bre Tiesi's relationship with father-of-seven Nick Cannon is undefined — and that makes her happy. During a Tuesday episode of the podcast "Know For Sure," the 31-year-old model was asked whether she considers her relationship with Cannon a form of polygamy or an open arrangement. "It's not necessarily...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Clears Up Engagement Rumors & Reveals If He’s Really Getting Married

(UPDATE: 7/15/22 AT 7:50 P.M. ET): After sparking engagement rumors via a post to Instagram meant to promote his new song, “Eyes Closed”, Nick Cannon has confirmed that he did not actually get engaged. “I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love,” he said on Entertainment Tonight as he co-hosted the show with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar in the Bahamas. “Who cares what the rest of the world thinks? You never know.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Music Video#Fraternal Twins#Drumline
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: After a Few ‘Twists and Turns,’ the One Person Who Could Reunite Finn and Steffy Is the Absolute Last One We’d Suspect!

If there’s anyone who knows about surprise reunions, it’s this scheme team!. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were in for a surprise over a decade in the making that day Sheila turned around to see one of her prison guards was none other than her old pal, Mike! But believe it or not, no one was more surprised by the latest twist as Mike himself, Ken Hanes! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, he admitted to being a bit taken aback when he was asked to return after a 12-year hiatus.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

EJ Johnson and DIAGEO Align To Celebrate Pride & Juneteenth

EJ Johnson recently partnered with DIAEGO for its Joy of June series of events, programming and experiences across the nation. The series celebrates Black Joy, identity and self-expression, while toasting to Black creative voices, who drive change through fashion, music, art and more. Fresh from celebrating their 30th birthday, TV...
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy