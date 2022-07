WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Jansen Harkins on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $850,000. Harkins, 25, played a career high 77 games for the Jets in 2021-22 and also set new highs in goals (7), assists (6), and points (13). Harkins, Winnipeg's second round pick (47th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, has played 132 career games for the Jets and posted 22 points (10G, 12A) and 24 penalty minutes, adding a goal in four playoff games. Harkins made his professional debut with the Manitoba Moose in 2015-16 and has since played 156 games for the Moose recording 82 points (27G, 55A) and 88 PIMs.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO