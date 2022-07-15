ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Beyonce Shoots Break My Soul Video; Joins TikTok

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports say that Beyonce recently shot the video for “Break My Soul” in Los Angeles and New Orleans. According to Theybf.com, clips leaked online of Big Freedia filming scenes...

