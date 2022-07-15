ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden's Saudi trip draws more scrutiny

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 15, 2022 - 07:16 - President noncommittal...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Bruce
Fox News

The 'Joe Biden body bags' continue to worsen due to Biden's 'dereliction of duty' at southern border: Sen Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Saudi
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Fox News

Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term

On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy