Biden's Saudi trip draws more scrutiny

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO