For the last 28 years, Mike Lizzi has been working with the Center for Disability Services. Since 2014, workplace is a cavernous facility in Albany that prints and sorts mail. "It's good for me, it helps me support my family. My daughter is going away to college pretty soon," he said. "So it's an enjoyable job for people like myself and others — disabled and not disabled — because we're serving the community."

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO