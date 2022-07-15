ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, CA

Christmas in July returns to Ronald McDonald House

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas in July returned to the families of Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda with an assist from the Sheriff’s Department and 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. on July 10, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. For the past 15 years, the Sons of the American...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

#Christmas In July#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Charity#Inland Empire#The Sheriff S Department#The Ronald Mcdonald House
