Christmas in July returns to Ronald McDonald House

Knott's Berry Farm closed early Saturday night after a series of fights broke out inside the theme park, prompting a police response. According Buena Park Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple fights at the park, at around 7:30 p.m., after several 911 calls, as well as being notified by security at Knott's Berry Farm. Annette Duran, a CBSLA staffer who was at the park Saturday night, described witnessing multiple fights and then stampedes of park-goers trying to get out of the way. Buena Park PD also said there were reports of shots heard during the fights, but added that they have not found any evidence that so far. Several people were questioned by police, including victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries, though it is not yet clear if any arrests have been made. Knott's Berry Farm was scheduled to be open until 11 p.m.

BUENA PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO