WNBA reportedly gives Diana Taurasi a flagrant foul 2 for kicking Sylvia Fowles

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi could be facing a suspension after kicking Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles during Tuesday's game. The WNBA reportedly assessed Taurasi with a flagrant foul 2 for her actions, according to Meredith Cash of Business Insider.

The incident occurred in double overtime. With under a minute to play and the Mercury trailing by nine points, Taurasi drove the lane and pulled up for a jump shot. As Taurasi released the ball, she kicked Fowles in the groin.

Taurasi was assessed with a personal take foul at the time. Commentators thought Taurasi's actions were intentional. The Lynx went on to win the contest 118-107.

Taurasi and Fowles are familiar with each other, and have played together on Team USA. Taurasi even placed a gold medal on Fowles following the team's win at the 2020 Olympics.

After a review, the WNBA reportedly agreed. Taurasi now faces a fine and/or a suspension for kicking Fowles. The WNBA has not officially announced the change, or Taurasi's punishment.

Taurasi, 40, is averaging 16.4 points and 4 assists per game. The Mercury are a disappointing 11-15 on the season, though are playing without Brittney Griner, who is still detained in Russia.

