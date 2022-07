SHASTA COUNTY — Not everybody is a runner, and very few people can run and stay active when they're nearly a century old. Ernie Andrus, a navy man in the Pacific Theater of World War II, was born in Kansas in 1923. In 2016, at 93 years young, Ernie became the oldest person ever to run coast-to-coast in the United States, completing the feat in just under 3 years.

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO