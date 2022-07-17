ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSBC set to push back against Ping An breakup proposal -sources

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2ihC_0gh93ZZr00

HONG KONG/LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) is set to speed up its exit from non-core markets and deploy additional capital in Asia, in a bid to push back against a breakup proposal put forward by its biggest shareholder, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (601318.SS) called on the bank in April to explore strategic options such as spinning off its mainstay Asian business to unlock greater shareholder value. read more

In response, HSBC hired advisers including London-based investment bank Robey Warshaw to assist on a review of its strategy but has not directly commented on Ping An’s demands. read more

The outlines of its plan to push back, reported here for the first time, are the result of that review, according to the sources.

A spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment. Ping An, which is China's biggest insurance company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment after regular business hours in Asia.

During its earnings announcement on Aug. 1, HSBC is expected to argue that the bank's future depends on its global network of clients and services, the sources said.

But it plans to outline how it will redouble efforts to meet previously announced goals to exit non-core businesses and shift more of its business to Asia, the sources said. That, in practice, could mean ditching more unprofitable clients in countries such as France and Germany, a third source said.

It may not mention Ping An by name or allude directly to calls for a breakup, one of the sources said, but by renewing a commitment to reallocate capital to Asia the lender will tacitly acknowledge it has fallen behind in those plans.

Further as an indication of HSBC's commitment to Asia, the two sources said, HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn a few days ago flew to Hong Kong and has undergone the mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine to hold the board meeting at its Asian headquarters.

SPEEDING UP

Ping An's call for a breakup of HSBC came against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions between the West and China, which led some analysts to consider that there were more than just financial forces at play behind the proposal.

Citing people inside Chinese state enterprises and HSBC, Reuters reported last year that Beijing had become disenchanted with the bank over sensitive legal and political issues, from China's crackdown in Hong Kong to the U.S. indictment of an executive at Chinese tech champion Huawei Technologies.

But the bank's shares have also languished and it halted dividends entirely in 2020 at the behest of British regulators who urged banks to conserve capital, which was both a source of frustration to Ping An and the bank's Hong-Kong based individual shareholders.

Since then, it has restored payouts but the consensus estimate of a 2022 payout of 28 cents per ordinary share falls short of its historical payouts. HSBC's shares have risen 2.5% since news of Ping An's demands first emerged on Apr. 29.

In February 2021, the bank announced efforts to have Asia account for 50% of the bank's capital allocation in the medium to long term from 42% at the time.

The bank also said it will refocus its efforts on countries where it can grow, continuing a strategy of leaving non-core markets in recent years.

The bank is trying to exit Turkey, Armenia, Greece and Oman, Reuters reported in January 2020, but progress has been mixed. While the lender announced the sale of its Greece business this year, and in Oman it is talks to merge with local rival Sohar International Bank, little progress has been reported on the other disposals.

The bank is hoping accelerating its plans will help mollify Ping An, according to the sources.

HSBC could speed up exits from those countries, one of the sources said.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried is positioning himself as crypto's 'lender of last resort' - but even he reportedly couldn't deal with the $2 billion hole in Celsius' balance sheet

FTX reportedly walked away from a deal to buy troubled crypto lender Celsius over the state of its balance sheet. The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried has positioned himself as crypto's "lender of last resort" as the industry suffers a liquidity crunch. Celsius filed for bankruptcy this week after freezing all...
US News and World Report

Ukraine War Shows West's Dominance Is Ending as China Rises, Blair Says

LONDON (Reuters) - The Ukraine war shows that the West's dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said. The world, Blair said, was at a...
CNBC

EU signs new gas deal as fears grow over Russian supplies cutoff

Russia has denied that it is using gas as a weapon against the West, however supplies have fallen by more than 60% in recent weeks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Europe's energy chief, Kadri Simson, were in Azerbaijan on Monday to finalize the deal. Azerbaijan, which borders...
zycrypto.com

Is Crypto Exchange Coinbase The Next To Go Under? Here’s What’s Going On

Something’s amiss at the largest US-based crypto exchange Coinbase, but it’s not yet clear whether that means the company is insolvent, as the rumors circulating across the cryptosphere imply. Giant Red Flag: Coinbase Terminates U.S. Affiliate Program. Coinbase, which CEO Brian Armstrong helms, is winding down its affiliate...
MARKETS
Newsweek

Putin's Private Army Lowers Recruiting Standards After Heavy Losses: U.K.

The notorious Russian military company Wagner Group is lowering its recruiting standards after heavy losses sustained in the war against Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Monday. In an intelligence update, the British defense ministry noted that Russia has used Wagner to reinforce front-line forces and to "mitigate manning shortfalls...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Fed Survey Reveals Most Private Banks Don't Consider Crypto A Priority

A recent survey undertaken by the Federal Reserve of the United States revealed the majority of the biggest banks across the U.S. do not deem cryptocurrencies and DeFi products a priority. What Happened: On July 15, results of the Federal Reserve’s survey regarding private banks and their stance on cryptocurrencies...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase secures crypto asset service provider approval in Italy

The United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase continues aggressive European expansion by securing approval to offer crypto services in Italy. Coinbase announced on July 18 that it has obtained the Crypto Asset Service Provider approval from the Italian Anti Money Laundering regulator, Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM). According to a post...
MARKETS
Reuters

Explainer-How much extra oil can Saudi Arabia pump?

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's visit in recent days to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia ended without any announcements that the kingdom would raise oil production to help lower fuel prices which are spurring the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.
Newsweek

U.S. Housing Market Is in a 'Meltdown': Economist

A top economist has warned that the U.S. housing market is currently in a "meltdown" that will continue to see a sharp drop in sales. Ian Shepherdson, the founder and chief economist of British firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, told Forbes that homebuilder confidence, which is at a two-year low, still has "further to fall."
Reuters

Reuters

