The Humane Society of Missouri and Connections to Success hosted the 16th annual Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals event at HSMO headquarters in St. Louis. Guests enjoyed food and drinks while browsing more than 20 different designer handbags and shoes available for raffle. Some handbags had a value as high as $3,200. Before the raffle drawing, guests toured the facility and got to know lots of the furry faces available for adoption. Proceeds from the event went toward the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Fund.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO