Emily in Paris season 3: air date, trailer, latest images, cast and everything we know

Emily in Paris fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Emily in Paris season 3, and now the wait is finally over.

After Emily in Paris season 2 landed on Netflix after a hugely popular Emily in Paris season 1 , viewers have been desperate to know what the future holds for Emily ( Lily Collins ) and her friends. Emily in Paris is a totally addictive watch... and after that season 2 finale, we can't wait to see what happens next.

After keeping us waiting (with bated breath) Emily in Paris season 3 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, 2022! Break out le champagne...🍾

Lily Collins as Emily. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Is there an Emily in Paris trailer?

Yes, the full trailer is here and it makes us more excited than ever for the new season!

Not only does Emily seem to have a massively chaotic work life with her new job with Sylvie causing her drama, but she also seems to have an equally complicated love life. The trailer suggests that she might have chosen Alfie after the twisty ending of season 2, but as the trailer shows — being 'just friends' with Gabriel looks like it is proving somewhat tricky...

Earlier this year at Netflix's Tudum fan event they kindly dropped a fantastic teaser clip that gives us some hints about what's in store for our gal in season 3. There's not much revealed apart from some bangs (aka "a fringe" for Brits) for Emily — her new hairstyle seems to be causing quite a stir!

Emily in Paris season 3 first-look pics

Earlier this year Netflix dropped 10 photos from season 3 for us to decipher. They feature more crazy Emily outfits, more glam looks from Emily's co-workers, the return of Alfie, Emily and Gabriel in conversation and the Mindy, Camille, Emily squad, back together. Check out the gallery below:

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

We know Lily Collins will make her return as Emily, because, well, there wouldn't really be a show without her, would there?! Also returning is Ashley Park as Emily's best friend, Mindy.

We also know that Lucas Bravo ( Mrs Harris Goes to Paris ) returns as handsome chef Gabriel, along with Camille Razat who plays Emily's frenemy, Camille.

And of course, we'll see Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu return as Emily's boss, Sylvie, plus her hilarious co-workers Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery.)

And we'd hoped that British banker Alfie, played by former Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount, might be making a return even though he jumped on a plane back to the UK at the end of the last season... and he is! Hurrah —we 😍 the dashing Brit.

Here is a look at all our favorite characters in the new season...

What happens in Emily in Paris season 3?

While we don't want to ruin the new season for anyone who hasn't watched it, one thing we can say is that Emily has reached a turning point in her life in Paris and she needs to make some big decisions.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star also told TVLine : "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why. That's what season three is going to be about.

"When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where's your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well."

What happened at the end of Emily in Paris season 2?

The end of season 2 saw Emily facing some major life decisions, not only in her career but also in her love life.

First her career was thrown into question when Sylvie handed in her notice at Savoir, with the rest of the team following suit. Sylvie later then surprised Emily by offering her a job in her new team, along with Julien and Luc.

But will Emily embrace life in Paris and take the new job offer? Or does she still feel a tie to Madeline, her boss from in Chicago, who has promised her a promotion? The very last scene of the series saw Emily calling Sylvie with her answer, but the show ended before we heard her answer... gah!

But Emily's career isn't the only drama in her life. There is also her ever complicated love life to deal with, too. At the end of season two Emily realised (at last!) that she is head over heels in love with chef Gabriel, despite finding romance with British banker Alfie.

With Alife heading back to the UK now that his work in Paris has finished, it seems the perfect time for Emily and Gabriel to officially make a go of things. However, not only does Alife want to make their romance work long-distance, but there is also the small matter of Gabriel's on/off girlfriend and Emily's love rival, Camille. Will Emily ever be lucky in love?

Will there be a season 4 of Emily in Paris?

Yes! Only two weeks after Emily in Paris season 2 premiered, Netflix officially renewed the show for seasons 3 and season 4... let the binge-watching commence!

How to watch Emily in Paris seasons 1 and 2

Both seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are available to stream now on Netflix.