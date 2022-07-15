Keiser University Forms Nursing Advisory Council with Key Healthcare Stakeholders to Address Florida’s Nursing Shortage

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO