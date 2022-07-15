ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

KeKe Palmer and Yung Miami Both Slay In The Same YSL Jumpsuit

By Samjah Iman
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYR8s_0gh8edEg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBZwt_0gh8edEg00

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty


Keke Palmer and Yung Miami rocked the same $2,900 Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit, and both ladies looked fly!
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has designed a jumpsuit, and it is a favorite among the stars. Yung Miami was seen rocking the sleek look while kicking it in Paris. The City Girl rapper looked fabulous in her ensemble, matching it with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a broad black clutch purse. Her accessories included gold drop earrings, a black bracelet, and a gold bracelet. Her nails were painted white, with her hair swept into a low ponytail. Yung Miami’s makeup went perfectly with her outfit, and her red lipstick added flair to her swag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

Keke Palmer sported her YSL jumpsuit during her Glamour Magazine shoot. The Nope actress paired her look with red and white pumps, gold jewelry, and voluminous hair. Her makeup was kept to a minimum using shades of brown.

Other celebs such as Jayda Cheaves have also been seen in this popular garb. Cheaves posted several pictures of herself partying it up in the romper version of this look. She paired her outfit with black platform shoes and YSL gold drop earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JAYDA WAYDA (@jaydacheaves)

Which version of this look are you feeling?

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Palmer Blazes On The Cover Of Glamour Magazine’s July Issue

Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

KeKe Palmer Rocked Her Natural Curls At The ‘Lightyear’ Premiere In LA

Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks

Comments / 1

Related
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Keke Palmer
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Ysl#Gold Jewelry#Glamour Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy