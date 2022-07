Most Americans don’t associate Turkey and Italy with efficient public administration, but in at least one important domain, their performance bests that of the United States and, in fact, almost everywhere else in the world. Such, at least, is the upshot of two case studies of urban rail construction presented last month by the Transit Costs Project at New York University. The three original staffers of the Transit Costs Project cowrote a report on Istanbul, which has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s largest cities, holding over 15 million residents, and has built subway and rail projects at a ferocious pace. A fourth, Marco Chitti, contributed a report examining four cities in Italy: Turin, Milan, Rome, and Naples.

TRAFFIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO