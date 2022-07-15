ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix back up after streaming issues

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
July 15 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) streaming service was back up after facing a more than hour-and-a-half long disruption across all devices, the company said on Friday.

There were thousands of reports of an outage from countries including the United States, France and India on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Netflix had more than 220 million subscribers as of March end.

Some users took to Twitter to express disappointment about the outage spoiling their Friday night plans to binge watch shows.

"Friday Night and @netflix is down! How's your Friday Night going?", one user tweeted.

An outage at Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) cloud services unit had temporarily knocked out Netflix's services in December. The incident had also impacted Walt Disney's (DIS.N) Disney+, Robinhood , a wide range of apps and Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce website. read more

Separately, Block Inc's (SQ.N) Square was also facing issues, according to the outage-tracking website.

On Thursday, social media apps Twitter (TWTR.N) and Meta Platforms-owned (META.O) Instagram faced outages. The micro-blogging site encountered a near three-hour disruption of services. read more

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

