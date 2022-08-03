Genshin Impact: Tighnari Abilities, Talents, and Materials

Newest leak gives more details on the Genshin Impact 3.0 banners, including all 5* characters, new characters, weapons, and duration. The information below was not released by any official sources, and does not mean 100% certainty. Take everything below with a grain of salt. LEAKS: Genshin Impact 3.0 Banners. It...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO