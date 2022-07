Notable hip hop festival Rock The Bells launched by LL COOL J is partnering with Houston-based rap legend and entrepreneur Bun B to bring an all new food experience. "For the first time ever, I will be curating a hip hop food court at Rock The Bells Festival. Something that has never happened anywhere in the face of the world,” says Bun B. "For me it's the food now. I still make music. I still perform. But this is my passion and it still keeps me in the culture."

