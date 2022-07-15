USPS offering $25,000 reward after attempted robbery in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber tied a woman to a chair at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, Chicago police said. The robbery happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood's 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old woman was outside, opening the business' door, when an unknown person approached her from behind. The offender displayed a gun and announced a robbery.
A Chicago Police Department supervisor on Saturday ordered patrol units to stop pursuing a car that officers saw being used by three gunmen in a murder just minutes earlier. After being told to stop pursuing the car, a stunned officer responded, “The car wanted for the murder?”. “This department’s...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police issued an alert Saturday after a string of robberies were reported near the University of Chicago. The robberies occurred between 9:50 and 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 5600-block of South Dorcester Avenue, 5400-block of South Kenwood Avenue and the 5400-block of South Woodlawn Chicago. The victims...
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing two people in separate incidents this weekend. Cortez Savage, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Sunday after he allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man one hour earlier in the 700 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said. A 16-year-old boy...
CHICAGO - A Blue Island man is facing charges after robbing a man inside a store and stealing merchandise from another business Sunday in the Loop. Michael Varrick, 30, was arrested moments after police say he entered a business in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard and robbed someone while indicating he had a gun.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago and University of Chicago Police have warned students to be on guard after a string of armed robberies not far from campus in Hyde Park. Detectives said seven victims were targeted in four inciidents over the weekend – all within a period of an hour and a half. Given the short timeframe and geographic proximity, police believe the robberies may have been part of a pattern.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were attacked and robbed early Monday morning by two male suspects on the CTA Red Line in the Loop, Chicago police said. A 21-year-old woman had her purse stolen, and a 22-year-old woman suffered a cut on her hand during the struggle at about 2:15 a.m. in the 0- to 100-block of South State Street, according to CPD.
CHICAGO - Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. Two officers were driving southbound around 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when their squad car was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Fullerton Avenue, police said.
A man was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon in the Garfield Park neighborhood and the police pursuit of the homicide suspects, spotted on a Police Observation Device (POD) camera, was abruptly terminated as officers closed in on the suspect vehicle. The incident began shortly before...
CHICAGO - A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside a home in the 200 block of East Ohio Street on the Near North Side. The...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead following an exchange of gunfire with another vehicle in East Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police said around 2:38 a.m., two males were in a vehicle traveling southbound, in the 800 block of South Albany, when a red SUV approached, and an unknown offender fired shots into the vehicle.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of men went on a wild carjacking spree in eight incidents across Chicago in just over an hour Saturday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods. Police say the four or five men they are looking for started off in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. That's when they robbed a man ordering from a food truck before getting into an Uber -- and carjacking that Uber driver. They then...
A group of armed young men committed at least nine robberies and carjackings in about 70 minutes Saturday morning, taking cars and then dumping them as they committed more crimes across Chicago and back. No arrests have been made. The crime wave began around 6:30 a.m. with two robberies in...
Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating a major crash. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after a gun was put to his head while on the job. It all started in North Lawndale and ended in suburban Stickney Township. Now Chicago Police say that gun was used in several robberies. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the driver, who was deeply shaken. He has been an Uber driver for five years, and nothing like this has ever happened. He was not injured, but he feels like had he not done what the carjackers wanted, he would not be here to tell his story. "I just got to do whatever...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 36-year-old was on the street around 6:48 p.m. in the 9100 block of South University Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was grazed in the arm, police said. The victim...
Just months after Chicago rap mainstay King Lil Jay was released from prison after being convicted of murder years prior. Now, according to a report from SayCheeseTV, King Lil Jay is back in jail on firearm charges. Lil Jay, whose real name is Mario Austin, was arrested in 2015, held...
