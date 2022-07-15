USPS offering $25,000 reward after attempted robbery in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after a gun was put to his head while on the job. It all started in North Lawndale and ended in suburban Stickney Township. Now Chicago Police say that gun was used in several robberies. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the driver, who was deeply shaken. He has been an Uber driver for five years, and nothing like this has ever happened. He was not injured, but he feels like had he not done what the carjackers wanted, he would not be here to tell his story. "I just got to do whatever...

