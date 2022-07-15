ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

USPS offering $25,000 reward after attempted robbery in Morgan Park

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man who attempted to rob a letter...

www.cbsnews.com

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Armed robber ties woman to chair at Lincoln Square Walgreens, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber tied a woman to a chair at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, Chicago police said. The robbery happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood's 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old woman was outside, opening the business' door, when an unknown person approached her from behind. The offender displayed a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 20, charged with two aggravated robberies this weekend

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing two people in separate incidents this weekend. Cortez Savage, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Sunday after he allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man one hour earlier in the 700 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said. A 16-year-old boy...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Blue Island man charged in downtown Chicago robberies

CHICAGO - A Blue Island man is facing charges after robbing a man inside a store and stealing merchandise from another business Sunday in the Loop. Michael Varrick, 30, was arrested moments after police say he entered a business in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard and robbed someone while indicating he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

University of Chicago Police issue warning after robbers target seven people in Hyde Park within an hour and a half

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago and University of Chicago Police have warned students to be on guard after a string of armed robberies not far from campus in Hyde Park. Detectives said seven victims were targeted in four inciidents over the weekend – all within a period of an hour and a half. Given the short timeframe and geographic proximity, police believe the robberies may have been part of a pattern.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police officers among 3 hurt in Logan Square crash

CHICAGO - Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. Two officers were driving southbound around 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when their squad car was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Fullerton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Comment: Police pursuit of Garfield Park murder suspects abruptly terminated

A man was shot and killed while standing on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon in the Garfield Park neighborhood and the police pursuit of the homicide suspects, spotted on a Police Observation Device (POD) camera, was abruptly terminated as officers closed in on the suspect vehicle. The incident began shortly before...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman found shot in the head inside Gold Coast home: police

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside a home in the 200 block of East Ohio Street on the Near North Side. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of series of armed robberies, carjackings throughout the city Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of men went on a wild carjacking spree in eight incidents across Chicago in just over an hour Saturday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.  Police say the four or five men they are looking for started off in the 3300 block of West 31st Street around 6:30 a.m. That's when they robbed a man ordering from a food truck before getting into an Uber -- and carjacking that Uber driver. They then...
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating a major crash. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Uber driver recounts terrifying carjacking incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after a gun was put to his head while on the job. It all started in North Lawndale and ended in suburban Stickney Township. Now Chicago Police say that gun was used in several robberies. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the driver, who was deeply shaken. He has been an Uber driver for five years, and nothing like this has ever happened. He was not injured, but he feels like had he not done what the carjackers wanted, he would not be here to tell his story. "I just got to do whatever...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 36, shot in Burnside

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 36-year-old was on the street around 6:48 p.m. in the 9100 block of South University Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was grazed in the arm, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL

