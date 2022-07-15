ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Taco And Margarita Festival In Boise

By Courtney
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ok, technically, it is in Garden City at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center. It will be on Saturday, July 23rd. The event will obviously, have tacos and margaritas. There will be 14 different food vendors this year, merchandise booths, and of course, margaritas. I don't know the flavors just...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Popular Local Burger Joint Announces It Is Expanding into Eagle

Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Aaron Paul lists East Boise home for sale

This article was written by Gretchen Parsons for BoiseDev. Idaho native and movie star Aaron Paul put his Boise home on the market. “The Klein House” as it’s called, is just over 2,000 square feet on Warm Springs Avenue in Boise’s east end. Designed by Art Troutner, the mid-century home is listed near $1.3 million.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Garden City, ID
Lifestyle
City
Garden City, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Garden City, ID
Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The heat is on this July at Idaho Shakespeare in a show to die for

Sara Bruner knows Romeo and Juliet as well as anyone. Indeed, she has thrilled audiences as Juliet on a number of occasions…and now, she is directing what is certain to be one of the most anticipated summer experiences at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival: a 2022 production of the classic, with what she is says one foot firmly in the past and more than a few nods to the present.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Margaritas#Beer#Food Drink
Idaho's Newschannel 7

KTVB off the air temporarily Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Update: KTVB signal restored shortly before 11 a.m. and is back on the air. KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily on Monday morning for maintenance. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man. Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fish & Game officials rescue tangled up heron in Nampa area

NAMPA – On Thursday, July 14, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a heron that was tangled up in a fishing line at Wilson Springs Ponds in Nampa. Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath and Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell responded and were able to free the bird and release it safely nearby.
NAMPA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.3 The Snake

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Three-alarm fire reported at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday afternoon before 1:45 p.m. fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch on Irving Street. Idaho Youth CEO, Scott Curtis said the fire started in a cardboard box in the outdoor storage area and then spread to the side of the building.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This TV Show is Filming in Idaho Soon & Tickets are Selling Fast!

It’s not often that we get a television show filmed here in little old Idaho…. In fact, it seems like every time a celebrity even visits the Gem State, we are absolutely beside ourselves with excitement. Recently the actor Henry Winkler posted photographs of himself fishing here in Idaho,...
104.3 WOW Country

8 Famous People Who Graduated In or Near Boise

High school is so important to experience in life. It’s an era of discovery that will literally shape who you are meant to be in the future. Can things change and someone is completely different than they were in high school? Of course! But that doesn’t mean high school didn’t play an important role. We’re all human after all.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Is Idaho Stressful to Live In?

When it comes to living in Idaho, Boise has been voted one of the least stressful cities to live in. Out of the 182 cities on the list, it ranked at 166, which for this list is good. It was 174 in work stress, 168 in financial stress, 137 in family stress, and 105 in health and safety stress. Work and finances don't seem to be a worry much in Boise, but health seems to be what causes the most stress. There was another Idaho city on the list, with Nampa coming in at 115. It ranked a surprising 37 in health and safety stress. Overall both cities prove that living in Idaho is relatively calm and stress-free, with health and safety being the only cause for concern. The natural beauty, clean air, and great outdoors nearby help relieve much of the stress people in the city may experience.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Truth is Out There… 8 Hours Away From Boise

By now, we’ve all seen the photos from the James Webb Telescope this week. The photos are stunning and now more than ever, people are becoming more open-minded to the fact that we’re not alone in this universe. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope captured 48 individual galaxies at the same time in the photos. Even more profound? An astrophysicist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland estimates there are between 100 billion and 200 billion galaxies in our universe.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Construction on State Highway 16 expansion to start this week

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is starting the next phase of construction on the State highway 16 corridor through the Treasure Valley. The extension will run between U.S. highway 20/26 and Interstate 84, along the border of Ada and Canyon counties. It will tie into the existing SH-16 route, which continues north to Emmett.
ADA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy