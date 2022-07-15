ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Milwaukee teen may have traveled elsewhere in Wisconsin

By Nick Viviani
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee teen who has been missing for approximately three weeks may have traveled to another part of Wisconsin and authorities are asking everyone in the state for help finding her. Fifteen-year-old Joniah...

www.weau.com

WISN

Mother of 4 gunned down in West Allis yard

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a home near 72nd Street and Greenfield Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Investigators focused on the area behind a white fence on the side of the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
MIX 108

Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
WISCONSIN STATE
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Lawsuit filed for death of Milwaukee girl from Tik Tok challenge

The family of a 9 year old girl is filing a lawsuit against the popular social media platform Tik Tok. The Arroyo family of Milwaukee claims in the suit that the platform didn’t doing enough to warn its younger users about the deadly risk of these acts, resulting in several deaths. One of those users included 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield shooting, 80-year-old gets 10 years in prison

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Greendale man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting a former business associate in 2020. Lauren Toll, 80, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The shooting happened outside a Brookfield-based financial planning office. Prosecutors said the victim had...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in crash in Waukesha County

GENESEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The sheriff's department has confirmed there has been an accident that left an 84-year-old male dead in Waukesha County in Genesee. The crash happened in the area of Highway 59 and Rockwood Trail. Officials say that upon initial investigation, a pickup truck was headed west...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Almost 100 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a delay in COVID-19 Vaccine data. Local 5 News will update that section as soon as the data is made available. MONDAY 7/18/2022 2:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,544,901 total positive coronavirus test results in the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WOWT

Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday. Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
TMJ4 News

Police pursuit ends in crash, drugs recovered

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said two people have been arrested after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Saturday night. The incident began near Hopkins and Villard shortly before 5 p.m. Officers saw a reckless driver and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, did not stop and instead led police on a chase.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

One dead in Waukesha highway crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One person is dead after a pickup truck and van crashed on Highway 59 and Rockwood Trail in Waukesha County. The Waukesha County Sheriff said a 34-year-old woman driving the pickup truck struck the van driven by an 84-year-old man. According to Waukesha County Sheriff, the pickup truck went over the center line and struck the van.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Suspect in DeForest attempted homicides pleads not guilty

What to expect on the Gubernatorial, Senate debates from Charles Benson. NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli got the chance to talk with Benson about what viewers can expect from both of these debates, as well as possible topics and the differences between the US Senate Democratic Primary Debate and the Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate.
DEFOREST, WI

