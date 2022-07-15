ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 15, 2022

By Jason Wiese
Something I do not believe we have ever witnessed on the Netflix Top 10 has occurred among the platform’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. — which, actually, boasts many juicy updates to report for Friday, July 15, 2022. However, the most fascinating is that one enduringly popular title has fallen from the ranks completely, but still, technically, lives on as part of the list in the form of its new spin-off days after it unexpectedly premiered on the platform. We'll discuss this unique event further in our following breakdown of what is trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today — but, first, let’s take about the Top 10 Moves on Netflix in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1En8HF_0gh7shPb00
Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 15, 2022

For the last couple of days, the results of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies have barely boasted many changes and — not counting how Illumination’s Sing 2 and the Chris Hemsworth-led war thriller 12 Strong swapped places from yesterday — today is certainly no exception. The Sea Beast is still king and true crime doc Girl in the Picture remains in fourth place above the more recent addition CHIPS and fellow comedies Mean Girls and The Man from Toronto. Evan Rachel Wood’s surprisingly popular 2014 rom-com Barefoot is running smoothly in eighth place above one of the best James McAvoy movies, 2008’s Wanted, and the last of Christopher Nolan’s live-action Batman movies, The Dark Knight Rises.

  • 1. The Sea Beast
  • 2. Sing 2
  • 3. 12 Strong
  • 4. Girl in the Picture
  • 5. CHIPS
  • 6. Mean Girls
  • 7. The Man from Toronto
  • 8. Barefoot
  • 9. Wanted
  • 10. The Dark Knight Rises
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXLAD_0gh7shPb00
Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 15, 2022

Yesterday, we saw the last of hit sports drama All American’s impressive run on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows (for now), but today sees the introduction of its new spin-off, All American: Homecoming, currently at Number Seven after premiering on the platform on Tuesday, July 12. We also have two other newcomers on the list with Netflix’s brand new Resident Evil adaptation in second place between Stranger Things and Alone and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — a new series spun-off from Dreamworks’ animated film franchise — under mysterious docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? and unique superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy. Fellow superhero series (this time a DC TV show) The Flash has slowed down a bit, as have trippy docuseries How to Change Your Mind and Mean Girls-esque fantasy Boo, Bitch — all of which round out the bottom three.

  • 1. Stranger Things
  • 2. Resident Evil
  • 3. Alone
  • 4. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
  • 5. The Umbrella Academy
  • 6. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
  • 7. All American: Homecoming
  • 8. The Flash
  • 9. How To Change Your Mind
  • 10. Boo, Bitch

Things may have looked a little slow on the platforms’ Top 10 Movies list this week, but that should surely change as with today’s release of new Netflix original movies like Persuasion with Dakota Johnson. Plus, the Top 10 TV Shows could also look even more different soon following the Netflix premiere of the twisted Spanish-language drama Alba today. Of course, there are plenty more ways to use your Netflix subscription this weekend and whatever trends result from that activity will be revealed by us on a daily basis.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, July 14, 2022.

