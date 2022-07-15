I-15 Traffic Stop Results In Seizure Of Meth, Cocaine

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A man is in police custody after fleeing from them and crashing into an empty patrol car Monday morning. According to the Kane County Sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Curtis E. Heisler was stopped by a Garfield County deputy in Panguitch for running a stop sign around 8 a.m.
(Cedar City, UT) -- Iron County Metro SWAT officers have arrested a 38-year-old man after his girlfriend was allegedly shot in the back with a rifle last week. A probable cause statement filed Friday says James Cox was arrested early Wednesday after police got a call from Beryl about a woman shot in her lower back. Cox has apparently been accusing her of cheating on him during an argument. Both people say the dogs had knocked over the gun, and it accidentally shot her as she was stepping out of their trailer.
IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision involving a deer crossing left two drivers injured in Iron County on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-56 near milepost 46 just west of Cedar City. Troopers say an SUV was driving along the road when...
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspected drug trafficker was found with 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 kilos of cocaine Sunday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). At approximately 7:36 a.m. Sunday, a UHP officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 60. The officer reportedly caught up to the vehicle […]
BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – A Beaver man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old infant who died last September. Joshua Downey, 27, was charged Friday with one count of aggravated murder a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated child abuse a second-degree felony. On September 19,...
SOLDIERS SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died in a car crash that left seven other people injured Friday. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says three cars were involved in the crash which happened around 2:09 p.m. According to DPS, a For Explorer traveling westbound hydroplaned and...
The final report on the Ovando bear attack that killed a California bicyclist last summer found that the incident was likely an attack driven by a food-conditioned bear. The recently released Interagency Grizzly Bear Executive Committee report found that food and toiletries inside and near the tent, as well as food scent left behind from […]
Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a storefront. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise.
