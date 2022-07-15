I-15 Traffic Stop Results In Seizure Of Meth, Cocaine

(Cedar City, UT) -- Iron County Metro SWAT officers have arrested a 38-year-old man after his girlfriend was allegedly shot in the back with a rifle last week. A probable cause statement filed Friday says James Cox was arrested early Wednesday after police got a call from Beryl about a woman shot in her lower back. Cox has apparently been accusing her of cheating on him during an argument. Both people say the dogs had knocked over the gun, and it accidentally shot her as she was stepping out of their trailer.

