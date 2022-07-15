ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Zachary Meddings Earns NWL Player Of The Night With Five Hits

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZachary Meddings (Coastal Carolina) from the Rochester Honkers earned Northwoods League Player of the Night going 5 for...

HONKERS DEFEAT ROX IN GAME ONE

For the third consecutive game the Honkers never trailed as they beat the St. Cloud Rox 10-6 on Saturday night at Joe Faber Field. The Honkers started quickly tonight, taking a 3-0 lead four batters in. After Theo Hardy (San Jose State) and Kevin Dowdell (West Virginia) singled and doubled, Nico Regino gave the Honkers a 3-0 lead with a three run home run, his first of the summer. However, St. Cloud tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. They scored on a double play then put up two runs with two outs thanks to RBI singles from Ethan Mann (Dallas Baptist) and O’Neill Burgos (Southern). In the process they knocked Noah Rooney (Minnesota) out of the game after one inning, as he threw more than 35 pitches.
ROCHESTER, MN
HONKERS BLOWOUT BUCKS TO COMPLETE SWEEP

ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers finished off a two game sweep over the Waterloo Bucks, defeating Waterloo 11-2 on Friday night at Mayo Field. Once again, the Honkers scored early and often. They took a 2-0 lead in the second on a two run single from Alex Ritzer (UNC). Rochester added three more in the third thanks to an error, bases loaded walk and RBI fielders choice off the bat of Carson Stevens (Cal Poly).
ROCHESTER, MN
SLOW START DOOMS HONKERS IN LOSS TO ROX

ST. CLOUD, MINN – The Honkers had their three game winning streak snapped as they lost to the Rox 11-4 on Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. Rochester committed three errors and let up five unearned runs in the first two innings, falling behind 5-0 at the end of two. Quickly after, the Honkers battled back to make it a two run game. Will Asby (Sacramento City) drove in the first Rochester run with an RBI single in the third. The Honkers scored two runs in the fourth on a double steal, allowing Alex Pimentel (Long Beach State) to cross the plate and an RBI single from Dario Gomez (Nevada).
ROCHESTER, MN

