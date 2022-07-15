Zachary Meddings Earns NWL Player Of The Night With Five Hits

For the third consecutive game the Honkers never trailed as they beat the St. Cloud Rox 10-6 on Saturday night at Joe Faber Field. The Honkers started quickly tonight, taking a 3-0 lead four batters in. After Theo Hardy (San Jose State) and Kevin Dowdell (West Virginia) singled and doubled, Nico Regino gave the Honkers a 3-0 lead with a three run home run, his first of the summer. However, St. Cloud tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. They scored on a double play then put up two runs with two outs thanks to RBI singles from Ethan Mann (Dallas Baptist) and O’Neill Burgos (Southern). In the process they knocked Noah Rooney (Minnesota) out of the game after one inning, as he threw more than 35 pitches.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO