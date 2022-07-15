ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Tickets May Be About To See Another Price Increase, But This One Isn't Disney's Fault

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzpNW_0gh7qiMk00
(Image credit: Disney )

A trip to Disneyland Resort is not an inexpensive vacation. Theme park tickets alone will cost you over $100 per ticket, unless you’re buying several days of tickets at once, and if you are, the price still adds up. It was not uncommon pre-pandemic to see Disneyland tickets increase prices in one form or another every year. Disneyland tickets have already seen a price increase in the last 12 months, but another price increase may end up becoming a reality before the end of the year, though this one comes not from Disney, but the City of Anaheim.

The agenda for next week’s Anaheim City Council meeting has been posted online (and noticed by Laughing Place). One of the items up for discussion and a vote on July 19 will b a 2% admissions tax that could be levied on events at large capacity sports and entertainment facilities. Large capacity here is defined as anything that can handle over 15,000 people, so Disneyland Resort would certainly qualify, and is specifically noted in the resolutions' proposed ordinance. If the city council approves the resolution next week, it would appear as a measure on the November ballot and would be voted on by the residents of Anaheim.

A 2% increase isn’t a massive amount of course. It would only add a couple of bucks onto most Disneyland tickets, but it would be yet another small price increase on top of numerous small price increases over the last several years. Prices have never gone up more than a few bucks at any on time, but the regular price increases year after year have now made Disneyland tickets significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago.

And while the price increase will be minor for Disneyland, it could be significant for the City of Anaheim. It’s estimated the city could bring in between $55 and $82 million annually from the new tax, which is certainly money the city could use for various things, many of them potentially useful.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Disneyland Resort reacts to the potential tax that it would be responsible for collecting and paying to the city. The theme park and the city it resides in have generally had a very cordial relationship over the years. Disneyland is already a major source of employment and tourism for the city, so Disneyland is good for Anaheim, and as such Anaheim generally doesn't get too involved in Disney's business. Although, there have been occasional bumps in the road.

Several years ago Disneyland Resort was planning to add a fourth hotel on property, and had worked out a deal of tax incentives with the city. However, when the location for the hotel changed to a different area in the resort, the city took away the tax incentives, and Disneyland's response was not to build the hotel at all.

Right now, Disneyland Resort is working on a major expansion project, known as Disneyland Forward, and while the company is reportedly not looking for the city to pay for any of it, they do require Anaheim’s cooperation in changing some existing rules regarding how Disneyland is allowed to use its property. So while one might expect to see Disneyland fight an attempt for an outside force to increase its prices, playing nice with the city may be in Disney’s best interest long term.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

After Two Year Closure, Popular Disney Attraction Set to Open July 25!

When Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew how long the closure would last. After all, you could count on one hand the number of times it had been closed in the past on one hand. However, once it became clear that The Happiest Place on Earth would keep its gates closed for months, Disney decided to refurbish some of its attractions. One of those attractions was the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

New Theme Park Seeks to Take on Disney and Universal

Though there's no such thing as too many visits to your favorite theme park, there are times when even the biggest Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report fan might crave something new. Disney understands this, which is why it's constantly introducing new elements into its parks, from...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim City Council
TheStreet

Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
MOVIES
MarketRealist

One Great America Theme Park Is Closing Down — Here's Why

One of California’s popular theme parks will soon be shutting down, according to a recent report from Coaster101. The park’s owner, Cedar Fair, is selling the land beneath California’s Great America to Prologis, a real estate company. The date when this popular vacation destination will close is approaching soon. Why is Great America closing down?
SANTA CLARA, CA
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
FodorsTravel

38 Things You Can Do at Disney World Without Paying Theme Park Admission

You could spend weeks at Disney with these attractions and experiences alone. With daily park tickets well over $100 per person and Disney Genie+ costing about $15 per person, per day, Walt Disney World has never been more expensive. But you can have a thrilling, magical day at Disney without stepping foot in a park or even being a hotel guest. Here are all the activities you probably had no idea you could do on Disney property, from offroading on a monster Segway to snagging an iconic Dole whip without the crowds.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

Disney Shares Drop Almost 50%, Destroying Shareholders

Long-time shareholders of Walt Disney Company are enraged. Its shares are down 45% over the last year, and much more from when they peaked last November. Disney has lost over $150 billion of its market cap since then. Disney was the envy of the multimedia industry for years. Under former CEO Bob Iger, it bested […]
STOCKS
TheStreet

Disney Gives a Sneak Peek at Magic Kingdom's Huge New Ride

Walt Disney DIS theme parks have been busy this year launching new rides and attractions to stave off competition from their top rival Universal Studios' parks. Disney already is aware that Universal is planning a new theme park in Orlando with Epic Universe to open in 2025 and is also bringing its Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 that would feature rides based on the Super Mario Bros. video games.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
129K+
Followers
35K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy