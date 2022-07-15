ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

Taco And Margarita Festival In Boise

By Courtney
 3 days ago
Ok, technically, it is in Garden City at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center. It will be on Saturday, July 23rd. The event will obviously, have tacos and margaritas. There will be 14 different food vendors this year, merchandise booths, and of course, margaritas. I don't know the flavors just...

KOOL 96.5

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Far Out! Groovy ’70s Love Shack For Sale In Boise

This groovy love shack is a blast from the past! You could definitely see Red and Kitty Forman, from That '70s Show, living here. The shag carpet, the curtains, that wallpaper! It hasn't changed at all since the '70s, and I am obsessed with it. This Boise love shack is...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Is Idaho Stressful to Live In?

When it comes to living in Idaho, Boise has been voted one of the least stressful cities to live in. Out of the 182 cities on the list, it ranked at 166, which for this list is good. It was 174 in work stress, 168 in financial stress, 137 in family stress, and 105 in health and safety stress. Work and finances don't seem to be a worry much in Boise, but health seems to be what causes the most stress. There was another Idaho city on the list, with Nampa coming in at 115. It ranked a surprising 37 in health and safety stress. Overall both cities prove that living in Idaho is relatively calm and stress-free, with health and safety being the only cause for concern. The natural beauty, clean air, and great outdoors nearby help relieve much of the stress people in the city may experience.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why This Idaho City is One of the Best for Recreation in the United States

Living in Idaho, many of us enjoy getting outside and taking advantage of where we live. Recreational activities are a huge part of life in Idaho. It keeps many of us in shape, keeps us in good health, gets us outside, and is a great way to spend a day. Not all places are built for great recreation, and some cities know how to do it right, while others drop the ball. Finding which cities in the United States are best for recreation isn't easy, but a list that recently came out ranked the top 100 cities, and one of Idaho's made the list.
IDAHO CITY, ID
Boise, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen With Special Needs Reported Missing

UPDATE: It has been reported that the young girl has been found deceased. Our prayers go out to the family involved in this tragic occurrence. Original Story: An Idaho Facebook page devoted to missing juveniles throughout the state has recently shared information about a 17-year-old girl with down syndrome. Her sister claims she hasn't heard from her in over a week.
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Elmore Sheriff: Man Drowned Attempting to Save Dog

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff says a 44-year-old man apparently drowned in the South Fork of the Boise River last Friday attempting to save a dog caught in a swift current. On Thursday, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead announced dive crews with the Ada County Sheriff's Office were able to recover the man's body on July 4, after an extensive recovery effort with help from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Dive Team. The Elmore County Sheriff's office was notified of the possible drowning behind a campground area on the Boise National Forest. Multiple first responders arrived on the scene including Air St. Luke's and Elmore County Search and Rescue swift water crew members. The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
