The National Public Housing Museum is pluralizing the program’s mythic narrative. When Lisa Yun Lee brought some early visitors to the former Jane Addams Homes in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood—the future site of the National Public Housing Museum (NPHM)—the site was derelict, vacant since the low-rise public housing development was shuttered in 2002. The painted walls had peeled, leaving cracks and paint chips in the rooms. “People would look at it and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so beautiful… you should just preserve it like this and then have people be able to walk through it.’” Said Lee, the executive director of the NPHM. “And you’re like, it’s crumbling buildings…”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO