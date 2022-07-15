ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, CO

This Colorado Trail Has 3 Turquoise Lakes With The Bluest Water You've Ever Seen (PHOTOS)

By Michelle Roberts-Garcia, Maeve Browne
 3 days ago
Blue Lakes Trail in Colorado is an easy daytime hike that features expansive alpine landscapes and brilliant turquoise waters.

It is nestled between the towns of Ridgway and Telluride. The winding hike leads you past dreamy fields of wildflowers before reaching the sparkling aqua the area is known for.

The hike to the lower lakes is just over three miles and is moderately challenging.

The lower hike can easily be completed within a few hours, leaving plenty of time to traverse the hillsides and lounge by the scenic lagoons.

In the summer months, the blooming flowers paint a breathtaking landscape. Though, in autumn, the fiery oranges and reds of the surrounding aspens illuminate the fields.

Though the park is open year-round, the best time to visit is from June to late October due to ideal weather conditions and remarkable flora. There is no fee to enter and wander the scenic paths.

The trail to the summit of Mount Sneffels is a little over an eight-mile roundtrip hike, however, the terrain does get more difficult to traverse the higher you go.

When you finish either of your hikes, you'll be met with a remarkable and panoramic view of the glittering lakes.

You can grab your hiking buddy and plan a trip to these must-see alpine lagoons to bask in the well-deserved summer sunshine.

Blue Lakes Trail

Price: Free

Address: 1451 CR-7, Ridgway, CO

Why You Need To Go: You can catch a rare glimpse of stunning alpine lakes and fields of dreamy wildflowers while you spend some time in the state's natural beauty.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 8, 2020.

