2022 Home Run Derby bracket, betting odds and picks

The field for the 2022 Home Run Derby on Monday is officially set and full of interesting storylines.

Of course, the two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso is back to defend his crown and favored to win the event at +200 odds. A third title would tie Ken Griffey Jr. for the most all time, according to Baseball Reference. 2018 runner-up Kyle Schwarber, whose 28 home runs this season rank second in the majors, will also be there. He has the second-shortest odds at +300.

Then there’s Albert Pujols, taking part in the All-Star showcase for the final time. The future Hall of Famer has the longest odds to win at +1800, but what a moment it would be if he could finally claim a Derby victory after four previous cracks at it.

Below is a look at odds for the full field and staff picks for the winner.

2022 Home Run Derby bracket and odds

Odds

Pete Alonso, Mets (+200)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+300)

Juan Soto, Nationals (+600)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (+700)

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (+900)

Corey Seager, Rangers (+1200)

José Ramírez, Guardians (+1400)

Albert Pujols, Cardinals (+1800)

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

2022 Home Runs Stats (entering Friday, July 15)

Schwarber – 28 (2nd appearance)

Alonso – 24 (3rd appearance)

Seager – 21 (2nd appearance)

Soto – 19 (2nd appearance)

Ramírez – 17 (1st appearance)

Rodríguez – 15 (1st appearance)

Acuña – 8 (2nd appearance)

Pujols – 6 (5th appearance)

Picks

Charles Curtis: Kyle Schwarber (+300)

Kyle Schwarber has to be the pick. All he does is hit dingers, left and right, and out of the leadoff spot, so you know he’ll be ready right away. It seems too obvious to pick Pete Alonso from my Mets, sadly.

Prince J. Grimes: Juan Soto (+600)

Quietly, Juan Soto has been maybe the hottest batter in July, and that includes a rise in his power numbers. I don’t know how much that translates to the derby, but considering he was only two home runs short of knocking off the champ last year, I like this value.

Blake Schuster: Pete Alonso (+200)

What is wrong with you guys? Pete is winning this thing easily. Not only is he the two-time defending champion for a very obvious reason (he mashes), but looking at Statcast’s expected home runs by ballpark, Alonso’s HR totals would’ve been higher in each year of his career if he only hit at Dodger Stadium. Guess where the Home Run Derby is this year. Oh right, Dodger Stadium. Take the chalk and sit back and enjoy greatness.

Jordan Tomiyama: Alonso (+200)

Pete Alonso is a two-time defending champ and I’ll go with experience in this case. He’ll be crushing baseballs in Dodger Stadium and Alonso will put on a show in Hollywood.

Caroline Darney: Soto (+600)

I’m going to Soto Shuffle myself into this pick. Do I think he’s most likely to win? No. I think that’s Schwarber. Do I think this is the best value? Yes. As my esteemed colleague Prince said above, Soto has been hitting well as of late. Plus, he’s my favorite player in the Derby so, let’s go Soto.